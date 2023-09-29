Thailand’s Purple Line: Ticket to ride gets a price plummet

Photo: Wikipedia

The board of The Mass Rapid Transit Authority of Thailand (MRTA) voted yesterday to reduce the fare for the Purple Line electric train service to no more than 20 baht. Initially, this fare rate applies only to those paying with standard EMV credit or debit cards, identifiable by their four overlapping curved lines symbol, similar to a WiFi symbol.

However, this decision is not yet final, as it requires approval from the Ministry of Transport and the Cabinet. It is expected to be implemented starting December 1.

If this fare reduction measure is enforced, it is expected to reduce the Purple Line’s revenue by 60%, or 190 million baht per year. However, it is also believed to increase passenger numbers by 10,000 per day or 17% from an average of approximately 56,000 passengers per day.

The Purple Line elevated train service has a total of 16 stations, starting from Khlong Bang Phai station in Bang Rak Phatthana Subdistrict, Bang Bua Thong District, Nonthaburi Province, on National Highway No. 9.

It then turns along Rattanathibet Road and Tiwanon Road, passing by the Nonthaburi Provincial Government Centre and the Ministry of Public Health before ending at Tao Poon station, Bang Sue District, Bangkok reported Sanook.

In the future, this Purple Line will be extended by another 17 stations, both underground and elevated, to Phra Pradaeng District, Samut Prakan Province. It will pass through several important locations, such as the Parliament House, the Democracy Monument, and the Phahurat area.

Transport Minister Suriya Jungrungreangkit has introduced a pilot program for a flat fare of 20 baht on both the MRT Purple Line and the State Railway of Thailand (SRT) Red Line.

The pilot initiative, set to be implemented in the coming three months, is being presented as a practical “New Year’s gift” to the public. Read more HERE.

