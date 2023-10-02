Thai mother’s golden quest: 12 million baht lottery-winning son seeks a ‘jackpot’ bride

Photo via Facebook บีน่า ล๊อตเตอรี่

A Thai mother has embarked on a quest to seek a suitable wife for her son, who is Thailand’s most eligible bachelor after scooping a 12 million baht lottery jackpot. She said she had already bought a gold necklace in readiness for her future daughter-in-law.

ThaiRath reporters went to the lottery millionaire’s house in the Nong Bua Daeng district of Isaan’s Chaiyaphum province to interview the lucky winner, 27 year old Siwaram Harnkudtoom. However, reporters only met his mother, 56 year old Kaesorn Harnkudtoom, who revealed that her son had relocated to another district for work.

Kaesorn told the reporters about Siwaram’s difficult life before winning the lottery. She explained that Siwaram’s employer failed to pay his salary and he only had 1,000 baht to his name before the win. Siwaram decided to take a chance on two lottery tickets and ended up hitting the jackpot.

Kaesorn said Siwaram left the tickets at home before travelling to his new job in another district. He said he would return home to collect the money after his work was done.

Kaesorn added that her son was single but she really wanted him to get married and have kids so she could play with her grandchildren. She urged anyone interested in her son or who wanted to be part of her family to come forward. She said she had already bought a gold necklace as a gift for her daughter-in-law.

A couple in the central province of Ratchaburi were also lucky lottery winners.

They managed to secure not one, but two first-prize lottery tickets, yielding a 12 million baht in winnings. The couple revealed that they kept buying the same numbers as their car number plate, 02, and eventually won. They said they would use the money to improve their fish farm and save it for their child.

A dream came true for another lottery winner who won 6 million baht after buying numbers from his dream. The man works as an official at the Nong Hee district office in Roi Et province in Isaan and operates a shirt screen-printing shop on the side. He said he would use the money to pay off all his debts and support his family and would continue to work as he did before.

