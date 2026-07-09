Thai mother suspects hazardous substances in orange juice after child’s allergic reaction

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: July 9, 2026, 5:59 PM
1,207 2 minutes read
Thai mother suspects hazardous substances in orange juice after child’s allergic reaction
Photo via Facebook/ Drama-addict

A Thai mother urged the public to exercise caution after her child was admitted to hospital following an allergic reaction after drinking orange juice purchased from a street vendor.

The mother shared her account through the Facebook page Drama Addict today, July 9, saying her child developed widespread itchy rashes shortly after consuming the drink.

According to the mother, the child was taken to hospital and later recovered. She said she decided to share the incident because her child had previously consumed orange juice from street vendors without experiencing any similar reaction.

The mother said medical staff suggested the reaction could have been triggered by an unidentified substance in the drink. However, no official confirmation has been made regarding the cause of the allergy.

Child hospitalised after street orange juice drink
Photo via Naewna

She also questioned whether the case could be linked to a recent crackdown on imported orange peel in Bangkok, although authorities have not established any connection between the two incidents.

Following the post, several social media users recommended buying freshly squeezed orange juice from vendors where customers can watch the preparation process. Another user claimed that a child had experienced a similar reaction after drinking orange juice purchased near Wat Arun.

Separately, officers from the Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) searched two locations in Bangkok’s Prawet district yesterday, July 8, and seized 672 cans of orange peel imported from China.

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Authorities said the products had allegedly been imported without the required approvals under the Customs Act and Food and Drug Administration regulations. However, officials have not confirmed that the products contained hazardous substances.

Smuggled orange juice ingredients from China
Photo via Naewna

The mother did not say whether she had retained a sample of the orange juice for laboratory testing or requested further investigation into the cause of the allergic reaction.

In a separate food safety incident, several customers at a noodle shop in Udon Thani were hospitalised after consuming soup contaminated with nitrite.

According to reports, the shop owner’s son admitted he had collected the substance from discarded waste, believing it to be salt, and gave it to his mother. The owner said she tasted the substance, assumed it was salt and added it to the soup.

Some affected customers and their families said they intended to pursue legal action, although no further update on the case has been reported.

illegal orange peel suspected in allergic reaction of Thai child
Photo via Naewna

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: July 9, 2026, 5:59 PM
1,207 2 minutes read

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Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.