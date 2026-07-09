Thai mother suspects hazardous substances in orange juice after child’s allergic reaction

A Thai mother urged the public to exercise caution after her child was admitted to hospital following an allergic reaction after drinking orange juice purchased from a street vendor.

The mother shared her account through the Facebook page Drama Addict today, July 9, saying her child developed widespread itchy rashes shortly after consuming the drink.

According to the mother, the child was taken to hospital and later recovered. She said she decided to share the incident because her child had previously consumed orange juice from street vendors without experiencing any similar reaction.

The mother said medical staff suggested the reaction could have been triggered by an unidentified substance in the drink. However, no official confirmation has been made regarding the cause of the allergy.

She also questioned whether the case could be linked to a recent crackdown on imported orange peel in Bangkok, although authorities have not established any connection between the two incidents.

Following the post, several social media users recommended buying freshly squeezed orange juice from vendors where customers can watch the preparation process. Another user claimed that a child had experienced a similar reaction after drinking orange juice purchased near Wat Arun.

Separately, officers from the Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) searched two locations in Bangkok’s Prawet district yesterday, July 8, and seized 672 cans of orange peel imported from China.

Authorities said the products had allegedly been imported without the required approvals under the Customs Act and Food and Drug Administration regulations. However, officials have not confirmed that the products contained hazardous substances.

The mother did not say whether she had retained a sample of the orange juice for laboratory testing or requested further investigation into the cause of the allergic reaction.

In a separate food safety incident, several customers at a noodle shop in Udon Thani were hospitalised after consuming soup contaminated with nitrite.

According to reports, the shop owner’s son admitted he had collected the substance from discarded waste, believing it to be salt, and gave it to his mother. The owner said she tasted the substance, assumed it was salt and added it to the soup.

Some affected customers and their families said they intended to pursue legal action, although no further update on the case has been reported.