Thai mother-in-law fatally stabs abusive daughter-in-law in Pathum Thani

A mother-in-law fatally stabbed her daughter-in-law after allegedly enduring verbal abuse on a daily basis.

The incident occurred at an unnamed apartment building in the Soi Nakhon Chai 1, Khlong Luang district, Pathum Thani province at 6pm yesterday, January 5.

At the crime scene – a five-storey apartment building – authorities discovered the body of 30 year old woman named Titapa (surname withheld) lying in a pool of blood in front of room 405. Preliminary investigation revealed she was stabbed in the left chest with a sharp kitchen knife, leading to her death. A blood-stained knife was later found in the room.

The apartment caretaker, 53 year old Sasithon revealed that the mother-in-law and daughter-in-law were frequently quarrelling. The deceased was the only working member in the family while her husband was unemployed. Though they never defaulted on their room rent, it was often paid late.

The mother-in-law, 54 year old Lumyai, confessed to the crime. She stated that she had been enduring daily abuse from her daughter-in-law. On the day of the incident, after being called a derogatory term, Lumyai lost her temper.

Reacting to her daughter-in-law’s challenge to kill her, Lumyai stabbed her in the chest. After the act, she calmly informed her son about it, reported Sanook.

Lumyai and her son attempted to take Titapa to the hospital but were unable to find transport. While waiting for the police, Lumyai cleaned the blood off the murder weapon.

Singha Singha Charlee, Deputy Inspector of Khlong Luang Police Station, took both Lumyai and her son into custody for further investigation. The crime scene was photographed for evidence, and the body was sent to Thammasat University Chalermprakiat Hospital’s forensic department for an autopsy.

