Thai mother gets 7.5 years for forcing daughter into Japan sex work

A Thai mother is sentenced to seven years and six months in prison for a human trafficking case after forcing her 12 year old daughter into prostitution in Japan.

The Criminal Court delivered the verdict yesterday, June 29, following an investigation into offences that took place in Tokyo last year. The case began in November when the child reported to Japanese police that her mother had left her at a massage shop in the Bunkyo area, where she was forced to provide sexual services.

According to reports, the girl travelled to Japan with her mother in June under a visa-free scheme. They later went to a massage shop inside a building in Tokyo, where the child was trained to perform massage and sexual services.

The mother left Tokyo in July, promising to return, but did not. During her stay, the child was forced to serve more than 60 clients over 33 days.

Authorities reported that the business earned more than 600,000 yen, or approximately 123,000 baht, from the exploitation. The child was made to sleep on a kitchen floor and received minimal provisions for meals.

Japanese and Thai authorities carried out a joint investigation. A 51 year old owner of the massage shop in Japan was arrested on charges related to child labour.

The child’s mother, identified as 29 year old Luck, was later arrested in Taiwan and transferred to Thailand to face legal proceedings.

The court stated that Luck had no prior criminal record and had previously worked abroad as a masseuse for periods of 14 to 19 days, earning between 50,000 and 80,000 baht per trip.

She was charged with human trafficking and facilitating prostitution. The court found her guilty based on the evidence presented.

Luck admitted to the offences, leading the court to reduce her sentence. The initial sentence of 15 years imprisonment was halved to seven years and six months. Her mobile phone was confiscated as evidence in the case.