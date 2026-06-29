Thai mother gets 7.5 years for forcing daughter into Japan sex work

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: June 29, 2026, 2:09 PM
224 1 minute read
Thai mother gets 7.5 years for forcing daughter into Japan sex work | Thaiger
Photo via Matichon

A Thai mother is sentenced to seven years and six months in prison for a human trafficking case after forcing her 12 year old daughter into prostitution in Japan.

The Criminal Court delivered the verdict yesterday, June 29, following an investigation into offences that took place in Tokyo last year. The case began in November when the child reported to Japanese police that her mother had left her at a massage shop in the Bunkyo area, where she was forced to provide sexual services.

According to reports, the girl travelled to Japan with her mother in June under a visa-free scheme. They later went to a massage shop inside a building in Tokyo, where the child was trained to perform massage and sexual services.

The mother left Tokyo in July, promising to return, but did not. During her stay, the child was forced to serve more than 60 clients over 33 days.

Thai mother jailed for trafficking daughter
Photo via Matichon

Authorities reported that the business earned more than 600,000 yen, or approximately 123,000 baht, from the exploitation. The child was made to sleep on a kitchen floor and received minimal provisions for meals.

Japanese and Thai authorities carried out a joint investigation. A 51 year old owner of the massage shop in Japan was arrested on charges related to child labour.

The child’s mother, identified as 29 year old Luck, was later arrested in Taiwan and transferred to Thailand to face legal proceedings.

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Thai mother sentenced for forcing daughter into prostitution in Japan
Photo via Matichon

The court stated that Luck had no prior criminal record and had previously worked abroad as a masseuse for periods of 14 to 19 days, earning between 50,000 and 80,000 baht per trip.

She was charged with human trafficking and facilitating prostitution. The court found her guilty based on the evidence presented.

Luck admitted to the offences, leading the court to reduce her sentence. The initial sentence of 15 years imprisonment was halved to seven years and six months. Her mobile phone was confiscated as evidence in the case.

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: June 29, 2026, 2:09 PM
224 1 minute read

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Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.