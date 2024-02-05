Thai monk exposed for sending dick pic to transwoman, asks for sex

A 19 year old Thai transwoman exposed the inappropriate bad boy behaviour of a Thai monk from a temple in Nonthaburi province near Bangkok after the monk allegedly sent her a photo of his penis and asked her for sex.

The president of the Nonthaburi Provincial Audit and Monitoring Committee of Police, Chaimate Chaipatcharakunpong, told Channel 3 that he received a complaint about the monk from the transwoman, identified as Tiger, yesterday, February 4.

According to Tiger, Phra Golf Khemajaro sent a Facebook friend request on January 14. After checking the profile and discovering that the user was a monk, she accepted the request. Subsequently, on January 18, Tiger posted a selfie picture of herself on her Facebook Story, prompting the monk to send her a message.

In the message, the monk inquired about Tiger’s name and place of residence, then invited her to visit him at the temple. Channel 3 reported that the temple holds significant recognition in Thailand. Perplexed by the monk’s request, Tiger questioned his intentions, prompting the monk to initiate a conversation about intimate matters and ask for sex.

Tiger tried to lure the monk into sending her a selfie so she could file a complaint with the authorities. To her shock, the monk sent a picture of his penis instead. The monk had four pearls on his penis. He also showed off his sex skills to Tiger and kept asking her to meet him at the temple.

Tiger decided to stop chatting with him but the monk called her on a Facebook application. She did not answer and decided to report the matter to Chaimate.

Follow us on :













Chaimate reported that he conducted an initial investigation into the monk’s identity. He visited the temple and found a monk named Golf staying there but had not yet met the monk in person. Locals living near the temple also confirmed that they used to see the monk featured on the Facebook profile before.

The police investigation is ongoing, and no charges have been issued yet.