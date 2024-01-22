Thai model’s generous 1000 baht taxi tip sparks online debate

A taxi driver was left astounded when a passenger handed him a 1,000 baht note for a fare of just 93 baht. Initially taken aback, understanding dawned upon the driver when the generous customer explained the reason behind her act.

The incident surfaced when the taxi driver shared a picture of the 1,000 baht note on a Facebook group for Thai taxi drivers. The image showed the fare as 93 baht, and the customer had insisted there was no need for change. According to the driver, the customer was a model returning from a photoshoot and gave the generous tip as an act of sharing her good fortune.

This story, once shared, ignited a wide range of responses. Some doubted the authenticity of the story, questioning whether the customer had mistaken the 1,000 baht note for a 100 baht one, and suggested that the driver should return the money.

However, others came to the driver’s defence, stating that the customer had willingly given the larger amount. They appreciated the customer’s generosity towards the taxi driver and suggested that other drivers could also encounter such kind-hearted customers if they were willing to work without discriminating on distances.

The customer gave 1,000 baht saying to the driver no need for change. Consider it as sharing my blessings. She had called several nearby taxis, but none had shown up. This incident serves as a reminder of the unexpected acts of generosity that can occur in everyday life, offering a glimmer of hope and goodwill amidst the routine hustle and bustle reported Sanook.

In related news, Bangkok dwellers are not happy with the city taxi drivers. TCT President Chamnan Srisawat advised the government to work with private taxi companies to offer transport services that guarantee equal fares using the meter. If these new services become popular, traditional taxis will face competition, leading to better service and fairer treatment for all taxi customers.