Thai ministry plans overseas telemedicine services for one million expats

Telemedicine services for approximately one million Thais residing overseas is the latest initiative from the Ministry of Public Health, according to Public Health Minister Cholnan Srikaew. This universal healthcare scheme aims to ensure all Thais have access to medical treatment, no matter their location.

The Ministry is partnering with the National Health Security Office (NHSO) to explore the idea of a telemedicine consultant service. This service is envisioned for those living abroad without access to universal healthcare, a right which should be theirs, as stated by Cholnan.

The preliminary phase of this initiative will see a pilot test conducted with Thai monks based in India. The Ministry plans to collaborate with an Indian medical team located in Bodhgaya to provide healthcare services for these monks. If successful, Cholnan explained that a similar model could be implemented in other countries, in compliance with international law, reports Bangkok Post.

The telemedicine service will be managed under the NHSO, with Cholnan stating that…

“We have around one million people who live abroad. Some of them do not have a chance to have medical services. The telemedicine service will help them access better medical healthcare and have primary care by doctors,”

In addition to the telemedicine service, the Ministry is also planning to work with Thai ambassadors in foreign countries to compile a list of pharmacies that can provide over-the-counter medicines. This will allow Thai patients to purchase necessary medications after receiving a diagnosis via the telemedicine service. The Ministry is hoping to introduce this service in countries such as South Korea, Israel, the United States, and Japan.

