Jet-setting overseas scandal: Permanent secretary’s globetrotting sparks opposition outcry

A complaint has been filed against Dr Sirirurg Songsivilai, the Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Higher Education, Science, Research, and Innovation (MHESI), over allegations of taking 32 overseas trips between March of last year and September of this year. The opposition has raised these concerns, calling for transparency and accountability regarding these travels.

In response to a request for clarification from Wiroj Lakkhanaadisorn, a list MP from the Move Forward Party, Minister Supamas Isarabhakdi instructed Dr Sirirurg to provide a comprehensive report detailing his international journeys. While Minister Supamas is expected to officially assume her responsibilities at the ministry on September 15, she has acknowledged that she has not yet received Dr Sirirurg’s account of the trips.

Wiroj disclosed on his Facebook page that he possesses data indicating that the MHESI Permanent Secretary embarked on 32 foreign trips over the past 18 months, with some of these journeys reportedly costing approximately 5 million baht.

He has urged Minister Supamas to initiate an investigation to ascertain the purpose and necessity of these trips for official duties, emphasising the importance of upholding accountability and transparency in public expenditure.

Additionally, the opposition MP has expressed his intention to involve the National Anti-Corruption Commission in investigating potential irregularities in these expenditures.

As of now, Dr Sirirurg has not addressed the allegations, and it has been reported that he is currently in the United States attending an annual meeting from September 6 to 10, reported the Bangkok Post.

According to an MHESI source, the Permanent Secretary also has future trips planned to Mexico from September 11 to 16 and to Australia from September 24 to 30.

