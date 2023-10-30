Thai ministry condemns Israel’s UN display of Thai hostage brutal murder

Photo: Bebeto Matthews/ AP Newsroom

The Thai Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) expressed severe condemnation of Israel’s presentation of a video showing the gruesome murder of an individual, claimed to be a Thai hostage, during a recent session at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

The MFA statement confirmed that such a display of horrific brutality has incited outrage globally, not just among Thai citizens. The ministry disapproved of the insensitive showcasing of such content, which lacked respect for the deceased and their family.

This incident pertains to a video clip presented by Gilad Erdan, Israel’s permanent ambassador to the United Nations, during the UNGA special session on the Hamas-Israeli violence that took place on October 26. The clip revealed the beheading of a foreign national with a gardening tool during Hamas’ attack on October 7. The victim was claimed to be a Thai hostage.

This incident was highlighted in a Wall Street Journal editorial, questioning the horrifying actions of the Hamas men during their invasion of Israel on October 7. The writer expressed shock at their cheering upon discovering a deceased teenage girl as well as their argument over who would decapitate a Thai guest worker they had shot, followed by chants of ‘Allahu akbar.’

The MFA, in its statement, condemned the killing of innocent civilians, irrespective of their nationality, by any group and for any reason. It further reiterated its demand for the immediate release of all hostages and detained nationals.

As of October 28, the casualty count of Thai nationals in the Hamas-Israel conflict had reached 32, with 19 injured and 19 abducted. The escalating violence has led the government to urge all Thai citizens in Israel to return home for their safety.

Thai hostage release

In response to the video, Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin asserted that such footage should not have been made public. He emphasized that Thailand was not involved in the conflict and that the government’s primary concern was the safety of all Thai citizens and the release of all hostages.

Regarding the Thai captives held by Hamas, he assured that negotiations were underway to ensure their safety and release. He also revealed that a Cabinet minister would likely visit the Middle East to discuss the Thai hostage situation.

The 61 year old prime minister urged all Thai workers in Israel to return home due to the expanding conflict and potential difficulties in internal transportation and evacuation. He assured Thai workers of support and assistance upon their return and mentioned that the Cabinet was likely to approve measures, including low-interest long-term loans, to alleviate debt issues of Thai hostages in Israel.

House Speaker Wan Muhamad Noor Matha reported that the team he had sent to Iran to negotiate the release of Thai hostages was scheduled to meet an adviser to the Iranian president and a key Palestinian leader. He assured that the Thai hostages were safe and their release was under negotiation, reported Bangkok Post.

The team, led by former Narathiwat MP Areepen Uttarasin and Lerpong Syed, brother of Saiyid Sulaiman Husaini, leader of an association of Shia Muslims in Thailand, will negotiate the release of the Thai hostages.

Follow us on :













In the meantime, the Royal Thai Air Force dispatched an A-340 aircraft to collect Thai nationals evacuated to the United Arab Emirates. The flight is due to arrive at Wing 6 in Bangkok today at 2.20am.

Follow more of The Thaiger’s latest stories on our new Facebook page HERE.