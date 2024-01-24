Thai military and police ramp up counter-drone tech training

Photo courtesy of Defence Technology Institute

The Royal Thai Armed Forces and Royal Thai Police are set to enhance their focus on counter-drone technology training as part of their yearly exercises and drills. This decision was made public at a joint meeting of military and police commanders, steered by Chief of Defence Forces, Gen Songwit Noonpackdee. The session was an avenue for discussing plans for capacity building for both forces until 2027, in which the importance of counter-drone technology and intelligence gathering was highlighted.

Gen Songwit emphasised the need for such training during the meeting, which took place ahead of a new joint exercise involving civilians, police and soldiers commencing today. This annual training regimen will be succeeded by Cobra Gold 2024, set to take place in military zones under the First Army Region’s control and the Gulf of Thailand, reported Bangkok Post.

Post the 43rd Cobra Gold, a fresh annual joint exercise centred on defence, especially on Thailand’s western territorial side, will also be launched.

The navy will commence its training schedule with humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR) instruction from April 1 to April 5 in Koh Phangan district located in Surat Thani. Another set of naval exercises is scheduled for May 7 to May 15 at sea, followed by the final segment set from May 20 to May 24 in the Gulf of Thailand.

The Air Force will also be involved in major exercises, including Cobra Gold 2024, Cope Tiger 2024, Pitch Black 2024, Falcon Strike 2024 and Sarex 2024. Concurrently, the Royal Thai Police will be working on bolstering its ability to combat drug trafficking along river borders and terrorist activities in urban environments, such as on Bangkok’s electric rail systems.

In related news, in response to escalating conflicts, Thailand’s Police Division 8 initiated comprehensive gun practice training for officers. The program aimed to enhance officers’ weapon-handling skills, ensuring increased preparedness to handle real-life scenarios and bolster public safety amid rising confrontations with criminals.