Thai market flooded with counterfeit TYESO thermal cups causing 10 million baht loss

The popular thermal cup brand TYESO suffered a significant blow as counterfeit products, orchestrated by Chinese counterfeiters and sold by Thai live sellers, flooded the Thai market. The brand and its official Thai distributor, Eco Chang Intertrade Co., Ltd, face an estimated loss of 10 million baht.

The situation poses potential harm to the consumer’s health and the reputation of the brand, as the counterfeit products are of lower quality but are sold at similar prices to the genuine product.

TYESO thermal cups, known for their six-hour insulation ability, became popular among Thai consumers last year. However, the company began noticing suspicious activities around September 2022. Several shops started selling TYESO cups at prices lower than the market rate, which is typically 249 baht per cup. Upon investigation, it was discovered that these shops were selling knock-offs of the original product.

Eco Chang Intertrade Co., Ltd, represented by a board member named Pimchanok, has been the legitimate distributor of TYESO products in Thailand since January 2022. They believe that the counterfeit products are being sold by the same Chinese individual across ten different shops, who hires attractive Thai women to livestream the sales of the fake items to Thai customers. These products are sold for approximately 180 baht each.

The counterfeiters managed to make the fake products look very similar to the original. However, there are some noticeable differences, such as the screw cap and the laser logo, which are not as smooth as the authentic ones. The font used for the letters is also different.

The genuine TYESO cups are made entirely from 304 stainless steel, including the plastic parts which are made from food-grade material. The company is uncertain about the materials used in the counterfeit products but suspects they are of a lower grade to cut costs. Initial use of the counterfeit product shows similar performance in terms of insulation due to both products using dual layers of stainless steel. However, Pimchanok expressed concerns about potential long-term health impacts on consumers due to the lower-grade materials used.

The company estimates the damage caused by these counterfeit products to be over 10 million baht, with more than 100,000 fake cups already sold to consumers. The counterfeit products’ similar pricing to the original has led some consumers to choose the cheaper option. Some have even questioned the company about a perceived drop in product quality.

The counterfeit issue has impacted the company’s sales and tarnished the brand’s reputation. Retailers are being undermined by Chinese counterfeiters, and consumers are misled into buying inferior products at the expense of their health and the brand’s reputation. Pimchanok pleads for sympathy towards Thai consumers, stating that these counterfeit practices harm the customer, their trust, and the brand’s reputation.

TYESO in China has assembled a legal team to pursue counterfeit sellers. However, cross-border legal actions may cause delays. Meanwhile, Eco Chang Intertrade Co., Ltd is eager to resolve the situation swiftly, reported KhaoSod.