Thai man swims across Thai-Cambodian border after scam operation escape

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: July 31, 2026, 2:54 PM
1 minute read
Thai man swims across Thai-Cambodian border after scam operation escape | Thaiger
Edited photo made with photo from Amarin TV

A Thai man swam across a border canal into Thailand today, July 31, after escaping a scam operation in Poipet, Cambodia, where he said he had been forced to work for more than three years after being lured by a fake job advertisement on TikTok.

Soldiers from the Burapha Task Force, including the Aranyaprathet Task Force intelligence unit and Ranger Company 1203, detained the 19 year old near a natural border crossing in Tha Kham subdistrict, Aranyaprathet district, Sa Kaeo province.

The officers had been monitoring the area following reports of an illegal border crossing. They spotted the Thai man emerging from the border area on foot and detained him. No smuggler was found with him.

A Thai man swam across a border canal into Thailand after fleeing a Cambodia scam operation where he was trapped for more than three years.
Photo via Amarin TV

The man told investigators that three years ago he applied for a job through TikTok after seeing an advertisement for a chat administrator position offering a monthly salary of 20,000 baht.

He said a vehicle collected him from his home in Chon Buri province and took him to Aranyaprathet district, where a Cambodian national helped him cross the border illegally into Poipet.

After arriving, he said he was sold to a Chinese-run company and forced to work in a scam operation, unable to return to Thailand.

A Thai man swam across a border canal into Thailand after fleeing a Cambodia scam operation where he was trapped for more than three years.
Photo via Amarin TV

According to his account, he escaped after Cambodian authorities launched a crackdown on call centre scam gangs, prompting his Chinese boss to flee with the company’s money. He then swam across a canal into Thailand and walked along a natural border route hoping to return to his family.

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Before he could reach home, however, he was detained by Thai Rangers and handed over to investigators at Khlong Luek Police Station for legal proceedings.

Amarin TV reported that police are also expanding their investigation into a network of brokers alleged to have used social media to lure Thai people into jobs abroad.

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: July 31, 2026, 2:54 PM
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Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.