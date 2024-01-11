Thai man survives third floor suicide attempt after argument with wife

Photo via Channel 7

A Thai man survived a suicide attempt after jumping from the third floor balcony of his apartment in Chon Buri province following a heated argument with his wife.

Sriracha Police Station officers were alerted to the suicide attempt at the three-storey apartment in Sriracha district of Chon Buri province yesterday, January 10. Upon investigating the scene, officers found the 21 year old Thai man named Yuth lying on the ground in front of the building.

Police requested the assistance of Swang Prateep Sriracha Rescue team to take Yuth to hospital. Rescuers told Channel 7 that Yuth had wounds to his face, back and right leg, as well as a broken ankle.

Police questioned residents of the apartment and discovered that Yuth lived with his wife. The couple engaged in an argument the night before the incident but the neighbours did not know the details of their dispute.

Yuth’s wife later visited the police station to provide more information about the case. She admitted that he and her husband had argued that night. Her husband was unable to defend himself and could not win the argument so he decided to take his own life.

In a related story, a three year old boy was not as lucky as Yuth after he accidentally fell from the balcony of his room on the fourth floor of an apartment in Bangkok yesterday. The boy was pronounced dead at the scene, and the cause of his fall remains under investigation by the police.

Another tragic fall was reported at the beginning of January when a 27 year old man fell from the 52nd floor of a luxury condominium. The cause of his fall remains a mystery as his room was tidy and there were no signs of a struggle or theft.

Follow us on :













Pattaya has seen many similar cases in the past year. The death of a British man was one of the cases reported in October. The 89 year old man reportedly jumped off the balcony of his condo room in the morning after he lost his Thai boyfriend.

If you or anyone you know is in emotional distress, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand 24-hour hotline: 02 713 6791 (English), 02 713 6793 (Thai), or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai). Please also contact your friends or relatives at this time if you have feelings of loneliness, stress, or depression. Seek help.