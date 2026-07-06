Thai man fatally stabbed after intervening in domestic dispute

A Thai man was fatally stabbed after intervening in a domestic dispute in Ubon Ratchathani province yesterday, July 5.

The incident occurred at about 7.50am on Chayangkoon Road in Mueang district. The victim, 27 year old Thachakit Thawornchinnasombat, suffered two stab wounds to the chest and was taken by rescuers from the Gee Kong Ubon Ratchathani Foundation to Sunpasitthiprasong Hospital. He died from his injuries on the way.

Police said a 58 year old attacker, identified as Nopporn, later surrendered at Mueang Ubon Ratchathani Police Station.

Thachakit’s relative, 35 year old Wittaya, told Channel 8 that the victim had gone to a grocery store about 100 metres from his home when he heard a couple, Nopporn and his wife, arguing at a restaurant across the road.

Concerned for the woman’s safety, Thachakit intervened, which led to a confrontation between him and Nopporn.

Wittaya said the dispute ended and the parties separated. However, Thachakit later returned to the grocery store after realising he had left his mobile phone behind.

According to the relative, Nopporn rode past on a motorcycle before stopping near Thachakit. Nopporn then approached the victim with a knife and stabbed him twice before fleeing the scene.

Wittaya also alleged that Nopporn frequently argued with motorists who parked outside his restaurant and regularly quarrelled with his wife, accusing him of physically abusing her.

Channel 8 reported that police have charged Nopporn under Section 290 of the Criminal Code, which covers assault resulting in death. The offence carries a prison sentence of three to 15 years.

The case prompted discussion on social media about the risks faced by members of the public who intervene in domestic violence incidents. Some users argued that bystanders are often criticised for failing to help, while others said intervening can place people in serious danger.

The discussion drew comparisons with a previous fatal assault in Trat province, where social media users were divided over whether witnesses should have stepped in to assist an elderly victim during an attack.