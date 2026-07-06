Thai man fatally stabbed after intervening in domestic dispute

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: July 6, 2026, 1:56 PM
376 1 minute read
Thai man fatally stabbed after intervening in domestic dispute | Thaiger
Photo via DailyNews

A Thai man was fatally stabbed after intervening in a domestic dispute in Ubon Ratchathani province yesterday, July 5.

The incident occurred at about 7.50am on Chayangkoon Road in Mueang district. The victim, 27 year old Thachakit Thawornchinnasombat, suffered two stab wounds to the chest and was taken by rescuers from the Gee Kong Ubon Ratchathani Foundation to Sunpasitthiprasong Hospital. He died from his injuries on the way.

Police said a 58 year old attacker, identified as Nopporn, later surrendered at Mueang Ubon Ratchathani Police Station.

Thachakit’s relative, 35 year old Wittaya, told Channel 8 that the victim had gone to a grocery store about 100 metres from his home when he heard a couple, Nopporn and his wife, arguing at a restaurant across the road.

Thai man stabbed to death for intervening in domestic violence
Photo via DailyNews

Concerned for the woman’s safety, Thachakit intervened, which led to a confrontation between him and Nopporn.

Wittaya said the dispute ended and the parties separated. However, Thachakit later returned to the grocery store after realising he had left his mobile phone behind.

According to the relative, Nopporn rode past on a motorcycle before stopping near Thachakit. Nopporn then approached the victim with a knife and stabbed him twice before fleeing the scene.

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Wittaya also alleged that Nopporn frequently argued with motorists who parked outside his restaurant and regularly quarrelled with his wife, accusing him of physically abusing her.

Thai man kills Good Samaritan for intervening in argument with his wife
Nopporn and his wife | Photo via DailyNews

Channel 8 reported that police have charged Nopporn under Section 290 of the Criminal Code, which covers assault resulting in death. The offence carries a prison sentence of three to 15 years.

The case prompted discussion on social media about the risks faced by members of the public who intervene in domestic violence incidents. Some users argued that bystanders are often criticised for failing to help, while others said intervening can place people in serious danger.

The discussion drew comparisons with a previous fatal assault in Trat province, where social media users were divided over whether witnesses should have stepped in to assist an elderly victim during an attack.

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: July 6, 2026, 1:56 PM
376 1 minute read

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Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.