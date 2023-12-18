Thai man rides motorcycle 20,000 kilometres from Thailand to France

Photo via TikTok/ @bikerchill

A Thai man went viral on TikTok for riding a motorcycle 20,000 kilometres for 55 days from the Krabi province in southern Thailand to France.

A Thai TikToker, newkooy, who was travelling in Slovenia shared a video of a touring motorcycle with a Thai flag and Thai registration plate on her TikTok account yesterday, December 17, with a caption that said…

“Walking in Europe and spotted a motorcycle with a Thai registration plate! I went to say hi to the rider. I am so happy when you are in foreign countries and meet Thai people or hear people talking in the Thai language.”

In the video, the rider can be heard saying that he did not take his motorcycle on a plane or train. He rode from Thailand to the country and counted 18,000 kilometres at the time. He added that he came in a group, but the other riders were resting in a nearby hotel.

The motorcyclist later commented on the video, prompting many users to follow his story on his account, Bikerchill. The man shared a video of his friend sitting on the glass, dripping coffee, with a stunning view of the mountain in Georgia.

The man later updated when he arrived at the Eiffel Tower in Paris, France. He said he had reached 20,000 kilometres by the time he got there. He added that he sat and enjoyed the view for more than an hour.

He revealed in the comment that he lives in the southern province of Krabi, which could mean he started his journey there. The route he took took him through Laos, China, Kazakhstan, Russia, Georgia, Turkey, Greece, Bulgaria, North Macedonia, Albania, Kosovo, Montenegro, Serbia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, Slovenia and on to France.

He revealed that it had taken him 55 days to travel from Thailand to France and that he had spent 60,000 baht on fuel. Many said that travelling by air would be cheaper and more convenient, but could not compare with the experience this man and his friends had along the way.

The man did not reveal his next destination, whether he would like to travel to other countries in Europe or return to Thailand.

