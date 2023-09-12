Thai man rescued after being stranded by flood for 14 hours

Photo via Facebook/ Dailynews - เดลินิวส์ออนไลน์

The authorities successfully rescued a Thai man stranded by a flash flood for over 14 hours in the Isaan province of Kalasin.

On September 7, locals discovered a Thai man holding a tree in the middle of the flood and reported the discovery to the Department of Disaster and Mitigation of the Kuchinarai district of Kalasin. The man was later identified as a 39 year old Thongchai Prakobsang.

Officers rushed to Thongchai’s aid and questioned how he managed to survive the flood. Thongchai recounted that he was riding his motorcycle back home after working in his rice field. Then, the flash flood hit him and forcibly carried him away to a cluster of trees at the spot.

Thongchai said he held the tree and waited there since 6.30pm on September 6, but no locals or authorities travelled past the area until the following day. He spotted a group of locals and shouted out for help.

On September 7, Thai PBS reported that the heavy rain the night before led several areas in Kalasin under the water. The relentless downpour persisted until September 5, causing flash floods in the Kuchinarai, Khao Wong, Nakhu, and Huay Phueng districts of the province.

According to a report on SiamRath today, the flood situation in Kalasin has begun to improve in seven districts. The flood affected 45 households and destroyed more than 26 square kilometres of agricultural area.

Adding a silver lining, the Director of the Lam Pao Dam’s Water Delivery and Maintenance, Samruay Inpitak, stated that the heavy rain also brought some benefits to the locals. He explained that the Lam Pao Dam had more than enough water for agriculture during the drought in the next hot season.

The Thai Meteorological Department reported today, September 12, that a thunderstorm is expected in the Isaan region of Thailand at 80% of the area. Heavy rain is expected in some provinces including Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Nong Bua Lamphu, Udon Thani, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Panom, Kalasin, Mukdahan, Yasothon, Amnat Charoen, and Ubon Ratchathani.

Residents in the area are warned to keep close monitoring of heavy rain and prepare for the situation.

