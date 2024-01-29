Thai man rapes daughter and stepdaughter, mother turns blind eye

Photo via Facebook/ ตำรวจสอบสวนกลาง

Police arrested a Thai father for repeatedly raping his biological daughter and stepdaughter over a 10- year period. One of the victims became pregnant while the victims’ mother chose to turn a blind eye to the sexual assaults.

Officers from the Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) arrested the 38 year old alleged rapist named Ram on January 27 in the central province of Ayutthaya for raping two daughters. The rapes took place while he was living with his wife and daughters in the northern province of Lampang.

One of the victims was his 22 year old stepdaughter named A. The second victim was Ram’s biological daughter named A. B is now 18 years old and became pregnant as a result of the sexual assault.

ThaiRath reported that Ram sexually assaulted his stepdaughter A since she was seven years old. A moved out of the house to live with her boyfriend to escape the rapist. Ram also raped his own daughter B since she was nine years old.

B left home to live with her aunt. B was pregnant, so the aunt questioned her about the father of the baby. B decided to tell her aunt about the whole sexual assault and the aunt accompanied her to the Wiang Mok Police Station to file a complaint against Ram on September 22 last year.

Channel 3 reported that the victims’ mother knew about the rapes but chose to ignore them. Ram’s older brother also raped A.

After learning that his name was on a warrant, Ram fled Lampang and went into hiding in Ayutthaya province. Officers managed to locate and arrest him on Saturday, January 27. Ram was brought to Lampang for questioning at Wiang Mok Police Station.

Ram admitted to raping both victims since they were young, claiming that he did so because he was drunk. Ram faces a charge under Section 276 of the Criminal Law: raping. The penalty will be four to 20 years in prison and a fine of between 80,000 and 400,000 baht.

As Ram committed the crime against a family member, the punishment will be one-third more severe according to Section 285 of the Criminal Law.