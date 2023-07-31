Thai man punches South Korean YouTuber for filming him in Pattaya

A Thai man punching a South Korean YouTuber in the face on the beach in Pattaya has gone viral on YouTube. The Thai attacker blamed the foreigner for filming him without permission.

A video of the attack on the victim, 38 year old Anseong Ri, was shared on the YouTube Channel, 시수기릿[girit]. According to ThaiRath, the incident took place on Jomtien Beach in Pattaya at about 2am on Friday, July 28 while Ri was livestreaming on YouTube and Kick websites.

In the video, Ri is seen walking on the beach and talking to his audience. Then, a Thai man in an orange shirt, later identified as 27 year old Anupong, shouted at Ri, and the two engaged in a heated argument…

Anupong: “No video! No video!”

Ri: “OK, I did not take a video of you.”

Anupong pointed his finger at Ri, and Ri raised his middle finger in response.

Anupong: “F*ck you!”

Ri: “F*ck!”

Anupong: “Do you wanna fight?”

Ri: “Why?”

Anupong: “Go away!”

Ri: “What do you want?”

Immediately after Ri ended speaking, Anupong punched him in the face twice making his nose bleed. One man is heard in the video requesting Anupong to stop punching Ri.

According to Cat Dumb, Ri walked away from the scene to calm himself before returning to clear the issue. However, another foreign tourist stopped Ri, saying, “It is not worth it.”

Cat Dumb stated that the Tourist Police came to intervene and charged Ri 34,000 baht, for filming others without permission. However, the attacker faces no legal consequences or fines.

Ri later deleted the video, but the website, Kick, reposted it and drew the attention of many users. Some viewers argue that Ri did nothing wrong and that Thailand is a dangerous place, while others believe he deserved the consequences due to his violation of others’ privacy.

Some foreigners in Thailand said Ri did wrong but added that Thai people are kind and polite. Thai people will never hurt others unless that person annoys them first.

ThaiRath then interviewed a Thai woman named Fah who knew Anupong. Fah stated…

“The man and his friends featured in the video are vendors in the area. They offer beach chairs and mats for rent. They often have fights with other vendors and tourists in the area, but no one filed a complaint to the police. They were a bit aggressive which is normal behaviour of people in this area, but they never started a fight. I believe some issues occurred before the attack.”

Pattaya Tourist Police also provided their perspective on the matter, asserting that both parties were charged 1,000 baht each for engaging in a physical altercation and causing a disturbance in public. They claimed that the Thai man apologised to Ri, and Ri agreed to delete the video.