Thai man physically abuses wife and rapes 7 year old daughter

Photo via Facebook/ หนังสือพิมพ์รายวัน.สยามประชา

Police arrested a Thai man in his rented room in the southern province of Surat Thani for physically abusing his wife and raping his seven year old daughter.

A 38 year old woman named Mam contacted the Pavena Foundation for Children and Women on October 19 to seek help for her daughter. Mam explained that she had just found out that her 46 year old husband, Ek, had raped her daughter.

Mam explained that she had lived with Ek for 17 years in his house in the southern province of Chum Phon, sharing their daughter, although they had not signed a marriage certificate. Ek lost his job due to drug addiction, forcing Mam to go to Surat Thani to look for work.

Mam said Ek and their daughter stayed in Chum Phon while she worked in the fishing industry in Surat Thani.

Mam revealed that she noticed her daughter acting aggressively towards Ek in April and later found a picture of his husband having sex with an unidentified girl on Ek’s mobile phone in June. She could not clearly see the girl’s face in the picture but suspected it was her daughter.

Mam asked her daughter but she remained silent, so she asked her husband. Ek denied the accusation and attacked her, breaking her arm.

Sexual assault

In August, Ek and her daughter moved in with Mam in a rented room in Surat Thani. Mam tried to ask her daughter about the sexual assault but she said nothing. Mam’s sister managed to persuade the girl to talk and she eventually revealed that she had been raped twice, in April and June.

The girl added that Ek threatened to kill her and Mam if she did not keep the secret. Ek also showed a picture of himself holding a gun to the girl, which frightened her.

Mam said she escaped from the house and went to see Paveena Hongsakul at the foundation. Paveena accompanied them to the police station to file a complaint against Ek, which led to his arrest on November 2.

Ek faces a minimum of seven to 20 years of imprisonment, a fine of 100,000 to 400,000 baht, or both, for raping a minor under the age of 13. Mam had not yet filed a complaint for Ek’s abusive behaviour.

ThaiRath reported that Mam was crying and hugging Paveena in relief that her daughter was safe.

