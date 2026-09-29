Tenants leave their belongings behind amid building collapse fears in Chachoengsao

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: September 29, 2026, 4:18 PM
2 minutes read
Tenants leave their belongings behind amid building collapse fears in Chachoengsao
Photo via KhaoSod

A Thai man and a pet dog were rescued safely after a two-storey rental building partially subsided in Chachoengsao province on September 29, following several days of flooding in the surrounding area.

Rescue workers received a report of the incident at around 10am at the building in Khlong Na subdistrict, Mueang district. They were told that a tenant, identified as 28 year old Kritsana, was trapped inside and needed assistance.

According to KhaoSod, the concrete building contains 20 rental rooms across two floors. Several cracks were visible along the lower walls, including large cracks around room 104, where Kritsana was staying. The staircase had also subsided, while the building appeared to lean backwards and towards the right.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kritsana was unable to leave his room because the shifting structure had jammed the door. The building owner, 58 year old Sophonwit, went upstairs with a hammer and broke the door open, allowing the tenant to escape safely.

Building subsidence in Chachoengsao
Photo via KhaoSod

Another resident, 30 year old Panida, was distressed because her Pomeranian dog remained inside her room. Fearing the building could collapse, she was reluctant to enter the structure.

Sophonwit subsequently went upstairs again with a staff member to retrieve the dog. They managed to bring the animal downstairs safely and return it to Panida.

Sophonwit’s wife, 57 year old Saifon, said she first heard the building creaking at around 8am, followed by pieces of concrete and other materials falling. She later received a message about the incident in the residents’ LINE group.

Related Articles
ADVERTISEMENT

Saifon said the building was constructed in 2011. She believed flooding around the property over the previous two to three days may have contributed to the subsidence, although the cause has not yet been confirmed.

Floodwaters suspected in building subsidence
Photo via KhaoSod

All residents were evacuated from the building. They left their belongings and household items behind because they feared further subsidence or a possible collapse.

KhaoSod reported that the building creaked another two or three times after the rescue operation. People in the area were advised to remain cautious and avoid approaching the structure.

Khlong Na Subdistrict Administrative Organisation chief Phallop Chusawang and engineering officials conducted an initial inspection.

They were waiting for officials from the Chachoengsao Provincial Office of Public Works and Town and Country Planning to carry out a detailed structural assessment and determine whether the building was safe.

Similar stories

ADVERTISEMENT

Follow on Google News
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: September 29, 2026, 4:18 PM
2 minutes read
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.

Reviewed by Ryan Turner, English News Editor

Tags
Latest Thailand News
Thailand seeks tools to improve weather forecasts and rainfall predictions Politics News

Thailand seeks tools to improve weather forecasts and rainfall predictions

25 minutes ago
Pathum Thani woman dies after electric shock at bus stop Thailand News

Pathum Thani woman dies after electric shock at bus stop

42 minutes ago
Pattaya suspends 3 officers over alleged tourist cash demands Pattaya News

Pattaya suspends 3 officers over alleged tourist cash demands

1 hour ago
Phuket direct flights expand as visitor numbers dip Phuket News

Phuket direct flights expand as visitor numbers dip

1 hour ago
Bangkok floodwaters create makeshift floating market in Bang Kapi Bangkok News

Bangkok floodwaters create makeshift floating market in Bang Kapi

2 hours ago
Health department issues 7 electrical tips during flooding Thailand News

Health department issues 7 electrical tips during flooding

2 hours ago
Thai man surrenders after killing 3 in jealousy shooting Crime News

Thai man surrenders after killing 3 in jealousy shooting

3 hours ago
Yala man’s raised sidecar motorcycle goes viral amid floods South Thailand News

Yala man’s raised sidecar motorcycle goes viral amid floods

3 hours ago
Bangkok residents vent anger at PM Anutin over severe flooding Bangkok News

Bangkok residents vent anger at PM Anutin over severe flooding

4 hours ago
Kanchanaburi flood kills mother, daughter after pickup swept away Thailand News

Kanchanaburi flood kills mother, daughter after pickup swept away

4 hours ago
Brit stabbed in Pattaya fight with transwoman over crystal meth Crime News

Brit stabbed in Pattaya fight with transwoman over crystal meth

5 hours ago
Frenchman reportedly shoots himself at Phuket shooting range Phuket News

Frenchman reportedly shoots himself at Phuket shooting range

5 hours ago
Floodwater exposure raises leptospirosis risk across Thailand Thailand News

Floodwater exposure raises leptospirosis risk across Thailand

6 hours ago
Thai Air Force assists with delayed luggage at Suvarnabhumi Bangkok News

Thai Air Force assists with delayed luggage at Suvarnabhumi

6 hours ago
Bangkok rolls out three-stage waste plan for flooded districts Bangkok News

Bangkok rolls out three-stage waste plan for flooded districts

6 hours ago
Thai Airways&#8217; staff shortage, delayed baggage, flight cancellations due to flooding Aviation News

Thai Airways’ staff shortage, delayed baggage, flight cancellations due to flooding

7 hours ago
Suvarnabhumi Airport to add 16 more automated passport gates Bangkok News

Suvarnabhumi Airport to add 16 more automated passport gates

7 hours ago
Thailand weather today, 29 September: heavy rain in 22 provinces, Bangkok showers Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand weather today, 29 September: heavy rain in 22 provinces, Bangkok showers

10 hours ago
Thai man dies in 10th-floor fall after girlfriend fails to answer door Thailand News

Thai man dies in 10th-floor fall after girlfriend fails to answer door

22 hours ago
Thai monk rejected by Chiang Mai hotel due to alleged religious bias Chiang Mai News

Thai monk rejected by Chiang Mai hotel due to alleged religious bias

23 hours ago
2 men held over fatal shooting on Nakhon Si Thammarat road cite staring as motive Crime News

2 men held over fatal shooting on Nakhon Si Thammarat road cite staring as motive

24 hours ago
SRT board approves its own company to run Airport Rail Link next year Bangkok News

SRT board approves its own company to run Airport Rail Link next year

1 day ago
Phuket woman loses gold and cash to Moroccan man from dating app Phuket News

Phuket woman loses gold and cash to Moroccan man from dating app

1 day ago
Viral footage shows policeman&#8217;s car striking parked vehicles in Koh Samui parking Koh Samui News

Viral footage shows policeman’s car striking parked vehicles in Koh Samui parking

1 day ago
Rayong hit by worst flooding in 60 years Pattaya News

Rayong hit by worst flooding in 60 years

1 day ago
Back to top button
Next articleThailand receives 11 repatriated antiquities from New York