Tenants leave their belongings behind amid building collapse fears in Chachoengsao

A Thai man and a pet dog were rescued safely after a two-storey rental building partially subsided in Chachoengsao province on September 29, following several days of flooding in the surrounding area.

Rescue workers received a report of the incident at around 10am at the building in Khlong Na subdistrict, Mueang district. They were told that a tenant, identified as 28 year old Kritsana, was trapped inside and needed assistance.

According to KhaoSod, the concrete building contains 20 rental rooms across two floors. Several cracks were visible along the lower walls, including large cracks around room 104, where Kritsana was staying. The staircase had also subsided, while the building appeared to lean backwards and towards the right.

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Kritsana was unable to leave his room because the shifting structure had jammed the door. The building owner, 58 year old Sophonwit, went upstairs with a hammer and broke the door open, allowing the tenant to escape safely.

Another resident, 30 year old Panida, was distressed because her Pomeranian dog remained inside her room. Fearing the building could collapse, she was reluctant to enter the structure.

Sophonwit subsequently went upstairs again with a staff member to retrieve the dog. They managed to bring the animal downstairs safely and return it to Panida.

Sophonwit’s wife, 57 year old Saifon, said she first heard the building creaking at around 8am, followed by pieces of concrete and other materials falling. She later received a message about the incident in the residents’ LINE group.

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Saifon said the building was constructed in 2011. She believed flooding around the property over the previous two to three days may have contributed to the subsidence, although the cause has not yet been confirmed.

All residents were evacuated from the building. They left their belongings and household items behind because they feared further subsidence or a possible collapse.

KhaoSod reported that the building creaked another two or three times after the rescue operation. People in the area were advised to remain cautious and avoid approaching the structure.

Khlong Na Subdistrict Administrative Organisation chief Phallop Chusawang and engineering officials conducted an initial inspection.

They were waiting for officials from the Chachoengsao Provincial Office of Public Works and Town and Country Planning to carry out a detailed structural assessment and determine whether the building was safe.

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