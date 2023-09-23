Thai man linked to 2013, 2014 infant deaths through DNA tests

Image by nomadsoulphotos

DNA tests have confirmed that a 46 year old man named Songsak Songsaeng, presently under arrest on charges of murdering his two year old daughter is also connected to the deaths of two infants discovered in the Bang Sue district in 2013 and 2014. The DNA samples from the bodies of the infants match those of Songsak and one of his former wives, Jessada Meepian.

Currently, Songsak is in custody along with his present wife, Sunan Nahuanin, 40 years old, following allegations of their involvement in their young daughter’s death. During the course of the interrogation, Songsak confessed to the killing of four sons, all of whom were born to Jessada, one of his three ex-wives.

Forensics division commander, Wathee Assawutmangkul, confirmed the positive match between the DNA samples derived from Songsak, Jessada, and the deceased infants. The first infant, thought to be around ten months old, was discovered in 2013, followed by the second one, estimated to be merely a month old, in 2014. DNA samples were obtained from the bodies for identification purposes.

Wathee also revealed that the DNA test results from the bones discovered near Soi Phahonyothin 56 in Bangkok’s Sai Mai district this week are anticipated to be available next week.

Given the incriminating evidence, Jessada faces charges of concealing the bodies. Teeradet Thammasuthee, chief of the Investigation Division of the Metropolitan Police Bureau, stated that Songsak’s charges would be elevated from assault leading to death to collusion in murder, pending the DNA test results from the recovered bones.

Furthermore, the police are considering pressing human trafficking charges against Songsak, who allegedly used pictures of his injured daughter to solicit donations. The arrest of Songsak and Sunan followed a request for police intervention by a social media influencer, who was alerted to the plight of two girls reportedly being abused by their father, reports Bangkok Post.

