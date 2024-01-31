Thai man kills woman over leaked video of him masturbating

Photo via Channel 7

A Thai man confessed to killing a woman in the northern province of Sukhothai in a fit of rage after the victim posted a video of him on social media masturbating.

The dead body of a 40 year old Thai woman, Ananya “Tarn” Chaiya, was discovered at a plantation in Ban Dan Lan Hoi district of Sukhothai province on January 28. She had two cuts to her head. All her valuables were left at the scene, leading police to speculate that the motive was a secret affair and jealousy.

Officers discovered a man’s footprints at the scene and found bloodstained clothing buried nearby. An examination of the evidence revealed that the killer was Tarn’s neighbour, Wittawat, who lived opposite her house.

Wittawat was arrested and allegedly admitted to the murder. He explained that he borrowed money from Tarn several times, and she always complained about it. Apart from complaining, Wittawat claimed that Tarn also secretly recorded a video of him masturbating and shared it on social media to embarrass him.

Wittawat said he followed Tarn to the plantation on the incident day and threatened her, insisting she apologise to him. He ordered Tarn to sit on her knees and bow as an apology. He then used a six-inch knife to slash Tarn twice on the head, resulting in her death.

Wittawat said he then removed his bloodied clothes and buried them near the scene. The knife used in the murder was found hidden in his house.

Wittawat’s mother, 53 year old Team, reported to Channel 7 that her son returned home that day and confessed to her that he killed Tarn. Team asked her son about the motive for the murder and Wittawat said it was anger.

Team added that her son was an alcoholic and had physically assaulted her many times before. Wittawat even tried to kill his father with a knife once. Team said the arrest was karma for what he had done.

Witthawat was charged under Section 288 of the Criminal Law: intentional murder. The penalty is the death penalty, life imprisonment or imprisonment from 15 to 20 years.

Tarn’s husband, who was working in Taiwan, is on his way home to attend his wife’s funeral.

ORIGINAL STORY: Thai woman fatally attacked with knife, secret affair suspected as motive

Police are searching for a killer who fatally attacked a Thai woman with a knife in the northern province of Sukhothai. The motive for the murder is suspected to be a secret affair and jealousy.

Officers from the Ban Dan Lan Hoi Police Station dashed to the crime scene at 9.30am yesterday, January 28, and discovered the dead body of a 40 year old Thai woman named Ananya “Tarn” Chaiya, at a plantation in the Taling Chan sub-district, Ban Dan Lan Hoi district, in the Sukhothai province.

Tarn was seen sitting on her knees and resting against the ground, with two deep cut wounds visible on her head. All her possessions, including a gold necklace valued at approximately 34,600 baht and a gold ring, remained undisturbed. Her red Honda Wave motorcycle was discovered overturned close to her body.

Locals who discovered her death told officers that Tarn usually rode her motorcycle past the scene to feed her cows. Tarn had been missing for a few days before her body was discovered.

ThaiRath reported that police suspected a secret affair and jealousy as possible motives for the murder. Tarn, though married, was separated from her husband who was working in Taiwan. Being an attractive woman, officers speculated that she may have been engaged in a secret relationship and subsequently targeted out of jealousy, resulting in her tragic death.

Murders rooted in jealousy have made several headlines in Thailand over the past year. In a related story, police in the central province of Lob Buri arrested a Thai man three weeks ago for killing his wife’s alleged lover.

Bride shot

In November last year, a Thai groom took his life after fatally shooting his bride and her family during their wedding ceremony in the Isaan province of Nakhon Ratchasima.

In another related report, a jealous Thai man killed a friend of his wife in the central province of Ratchaburi in December last year. The killer was consumed with jealousy when he saw his wife drinking beer with her boyfriend at home. He ran up to the victim with an axe in his hand and brutally attacked his wife’s friend to death.

If you or anyone you know is in emotional distress, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand 24-hour hotline: 02 713 6791 (English), 02 713 6793 (Thai), or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai). Please also contact your friends or relatives at this time if you have feelings of loneliness, stress, or depression. Seek help.