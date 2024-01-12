Thai man kills cheating girlfriend’s father and commits suicide in jail

Photo via ThaiRath

A Thai man killed his girlfriend’s father after discovering she had a husband and two children. The killer later committed suicide while in custody at Khok Pho Police Station in the southern province of Pattani.

Khok Pho Police Station officers rushed to a house in the Khok Pho district of Pattani at 9.50pm on Wednesday, January 10 after receiving a report of a murder and a hostage situation. Officers discovered the dead body of a 59 year old Thai man, Prai Chaichana outside the house. He bore two gunshot wounds to his body and died at the scene.

Witnesses reported to officers that the gunman, later identified as a 26 year old man named Praphat Khampud, was inside the house and holding Prai’s wife, daughter, and grandchildren hostage. Officers spent 30 minutes talking to Praphat and successfully persuaded him to release the hostages and surrender to the police.

During questioning, Praphat disclosed to the police that he was Onn’s lover. Praphat asserted that Onn had told him she was single with no children or family, leading him to pursue a relationship with her. He allegedly took great care of her, providing financial support and fulfilling her wishes, only to discover that she already had a family.

Praphat claimed that he attempted to confront Onn in person about the deception, and she agreed to meet but failed to show up. When he mentioned going to her house, Onn issued a threat, stating that her father would shoot him if he arrived.

Subsequently, Praphat borrowed a gun from a friend and rode a motorcycle to Onn’s house. He admitted to shooting Prai upon arrival and then entered the house to confront Onn. Praphat added that he attempted to end his own life after Prai’s death but was unable to do so due to a malfunctioning gun.

Suicide in jail

Praphat was detained at the Khok Pho Police Station awaiting further court proceedings. Officers revealed that they kept a close watch on Praphat because he was very stressed and contemplating suicide. However, officers later discovered Praphat’s lifeless body at 4.30am yesterday, January 11.

Praphat used the drawstring from his boxer shorts to hang himself from the prison bars. There were no other visible wounds on his body.

Onn did not reveal details of her relationship with Praphat to the media. She told ThaiRath that she wanted Praphat’s family to take responsibility for her father’s death and wanted to know who owned the gun and whether it was legal or not.

Onn said her father was not involved in the matter and did not even have a chance to beg for his life, and her daughter and son were also frightened by the incident.

If you or anyone you know is in emotional distress, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand 24-hour hotline: 02 713 6791 (English), 02 713 6793 (Thai), or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai). Please also contact your friends or relatives at this time if you have feelings of loneliness, stress, or depression. Seek help.