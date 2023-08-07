Thai man found dead on roadside after searching for runaway girlfriend

Photo via Facebook/ ข่าวด่วนไทยรัฐ

Relatives discovered the dead body of a Thai man close to a roadside canal along the Bypass Road in Nakhon Nayok province central Thailand. The dead man had reportedly been in search of his runaway girlfriend before the grim discovery took place.

Upon being informed of the incident, officers from Pak Plee Police Station swiftly arrived at the scene to initiate a comprehensive investigation. Along the road, they identified a bronze Toyota sedan bearing the registration plate number กต 4062. Positioned around 30 metres away from the vehicle, the lifeless body of a 39 year old man named Ratcharot Kongsawat was found, lying near a small canal.

Police officers did not observe any overt signs of struggle or injuries indicative of a fight. To ascertain the cause of death, the body was transported to the HRH Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn Medical Centre for a thorough post-mortem examination.

According to the relatives of the deceased, Ratcharot and his girlfriend had engaged in a heated argument before she fled from their shared residence. In an earnest effort to locate her, Ratcharot searched the central province of Pathum Thani, although his attempts proved fruitless. Eventually, he chose to return to his home in Prachin Buri province.

As time elapsed and Ratcharot failed to return home, his concerned family initiated a search. During these efforts, they came upon his vehicle by the roadside, yet he was nowhere in sight. Their relentless search led them to discover his lifeless body beside the canal.

Residents in proximity to the scene told ThaiRath that they had heard dogs barking loudly around 4am. They additionally noted that the Bypass Road, being relatively new, remained tranquil during the night.

The case remains under ongoing investigation.

Follow us on :













This incident brings to mind a similar case from earlier this year when a Thai man was found dead in a house that had already been sold in an auction. The circumstances surrounding his death were a mystery as there were no traces of a struggle in the accommodation. Investigating officers believe that he might have been stressed and took his own life because the new house owner pressured him to move out.

Another Thai man mysteriously died under a broken election banner in the northeastern province of Nakhon Ratchasima in June. His death occurred just three days after being released from jail. However, the reasons behind his passing were not disclosed in the available updates.