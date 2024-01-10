Thai man forgives wife, who stabbed him twice, only for her to leave him for another man

Photo via Channel 7 and Channel 8

A Thai man returned home to the Isaan province of Nakhon Ratchasima after recovering from being stabbed for the second time by his wife only to suffer from a searing pain in his heart as his wife ended their relationship and introduced her new boyfriend to the public.

The 53 year old Janjira, stabbed her 51 year old husband, Thamrong, on December 15 and then again on January 8 at their home in the Phimai district of Nakhon Ratchasima after arguments following a drinking spree.

The first stabbing left Thamrong in hospital for 23 days with a serious wound to his back but he forgave his wife and they were reunited after he was discharged on January 7. Janjira also made a public promise that she would never hurt her husband again.

However, the two engaged in another argument, resulting in a second stabbing on January 8. Thamrong sustained injuries to his mouth and hand, necessitating a one-day stay at the hospital where he received 10 stitches for the cut in his mouth.

Thamrong, once again, forgave his wife and returned home to meet her on January 9. Regrettably, she did not require his forgiveness and did not wait for his return.

Channel 7 reported that Janjira ended her relationship with Thamrong and started dating another man named Porn. Janjira told the media that she and Porn had known each other for an extended period. Porn was described as a calm and kind individual who understood her, in contrast to her ex-husband.

Ironically, the aggressor, Janjira, insisted that she would never go back to her ex-husband because she was worried that Thamrong would try to hurt her again. Janjira admitted that she was still worried about his condition. The new boyfriend, Porn, revealed to the media that he was not afraid of being stabbed like Thamrong.

Thamrong later gave an interview in which he said he was disappointed and sad. He still loved Janjira but had to let her go and start a new relationship. He would move to his home in the Dan Khuntod district of Nakhon Ratchasima to spend time alone and gather his thoughts.

Despite the repeated abuse, Thamrong did not file a complaint against his ex-wife.

ORIGINAL STORY: Thai wife’s stab at redemption falls flat as she knives her husband again

A Thai wife in the Isaan province of Nakhon Ratchasima in Thailand grabbed headlines after stabbing her husband. Despite expressing remorse and pledging not to do it again, she proceeded to stab him a day later.

The 53 year old woman, Janjira, stabbed her 51 year old husband, Thamromg, at their home in the Phimai district of Nakhon Ratchasima on December 15 of last year. Thamrong lay outside their home screaming for help, and neighbours in the area helped take him to hospital.

Janjira told officers from Phimai Police Station that the stabbing happened while she and her husband were drinking alcohol in the house. Her husband was jealous that another man had visited the house earlier and shared booze with her.

Thamrong complained and they later engaged in an argument which turned violent when Janjira stabbed him in the back. Incredibly, Janjira said she did not expect the stab wound to be so severe.

Thamrong spent 23 days in hospital and returned home on January 7. Channel 7 interviewed Thamrong and Janjira about the issue and the two agreed to let it go. Thamrong said he forgave his wife and loved her more than ever.

Janjira promised reporters that she would never stab her husband again or do anything violent because she loved him. The two also hugged and kissed each other in front of the camera.

Broken promise

Just one day after the promise, the rescue team hurried to the house once again to save Thamrong. Thamrong had been stabbed in the hand and face, and the assailant was none other than his beloved wife.

Janjira waited at the house to surrender herself to the police. She tried to shift the blame and justify the knife attack by informing officers that her husband had changed after being discharged from the hospital.

“He always argues with me. I do not know what he was talking about. It was nonsense. He did not give in anymore. He even started attacking me. It is strange. He is not the same. He had never been like that. He was never aggressive.”

Follow us on :













Thamrong was once again admitted to the hospital for stab wounds. His current condition has not been made public. Even if Thamrong may forgive his wife, locals in the area will not.

They urged the police to instruct Janjira to relocate to other areas, stating that she poses a threat to people in the community.