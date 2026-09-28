Thai man dies in 10th-floor fall after girlfriend fails to answer door

A Thai delivery rider died after allegedly slipping and falling from the 10th floor of a condominium in Nonthaburi today, September 28, while attempting to climb into his room after his girlfriend failed to answer the door.

Police from Bang Yai Police Station, Ruamkatanyu Foundation rescuers and an emergency medical team from Bang Yai Hospital rushed to the condominium at around 1.15am today after receiving a report of a man falling from a height.

Rescuers found the man, identified as 22 year old Naruekrit, on the ground in front of the 10-storey building during heavy rain. Emergency teams performed CPR for more than 30 minutes, but their efforts were unsuccessful, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

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CCTV cameras at the condominium reportedly captured the incident. The footage showed Naruekrit walking back and forth outside his room on the 10th floor before climbing through a sliding glass window near the lift area. He then attempted to reach his room next door but fell to the ground.

Naruekrit’s girlfriend, identified only as Bee, said he worked as a delivery rider. She had been asleep in their room and was unaware of what had happened until she woke up after hearing an ambulance.

Bee said she looked over the balcony and saw the emergency vehicle and a person lying on the ground. However, she initially did not realise the victim was her boyfriend.

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She added that Naruekrit had previously climbed into their room through the balcony when he forgot his key or when she did not wake up to open the door. However, she said this had not happened often. Bee insisted that she had not heard him knocking on the door on this occasion.

Police said their initial investigation, including a review of CCTV footage and questioning Bee, suggested that Naruekrit had attempted to climb out of the building through a window to reach the rear balcony of his room before falling.

His body was handed to the Ruamkatanyu Foundation for transfer to the Institute of Forensic Medicine for a post-mortem examination.

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