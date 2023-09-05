Thai man falls into hot spring in Chiang Mai due to broken bridge railing

Photo via Facebook/ World Variety News Cm-lanna

A 16 year old Thai youth suffered severe burns after plunging into a scorching hot spring with temperatures exceeding 80 degrees Celsius at Doi Pha Hom Pok National Park in the Fang district of the northern province of Chiang Mai.

According to Channel 3, the victim was a tourist who had come to stay at a camping site within the national park. He and his friend had been using the hot spring to boil eggs by suspending them over the bubbling waters.

As the victim patiently awaited the eggs, he positioned himself on a bridge that spanned the middle of the hot spring, leaning against the weathered wooden railing. Unfortunately, the aged railing could not withstand his weight, causing him to tumble into the scalding waters below.

The victim sustained burns from his feet to his neck and is presently in stable condition. However, he requires close medical attention to avert potential infections in his wounds.

Nipaporn Paisarn, the director of the national park, subsequently paid a visit to the injured youth at the hospital and assured him that the park would cover the cost of his treatment and provide appropriate compensation for his ordeal.

Nipaporn clarified that the specific pool where the unfortunate incident transpired was not designated for egg boiling. The park authorities had designated a separate area for this activity, equipped with essential tools, safety measures, and knowledgeable personnel to guide and caution visitors.

As reported by Kom Chad Luek, the age of the bridge, along with the high temperature and mineral content of the stream, contributed to the deterioration of the railing.

In response to this incident, park authorities swiftly initiated comprehensive inspections of all bridges and railings within the vicinity to prevent similar accidents in the future. Warning signs will also be installed to enhance the safety of tourists.

