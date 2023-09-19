Thai man dodges arrest after shooting outside Robot pub in northern Thailand

Photo via Facebook/ โหนกระแส

A Thai man escaped arrest last night after shooting two men outside the Robot pub in the Kud Pong sub-district in the Isaan province of Loei. The two victims were seriously injured.

Officers from Mueang Loei Police Station received a report of the shooting at 1.10am yesterday, September 18. Upon arriving at the scene, officers discovered a trail of bloodstains on the road adjacent to the pub and a white pickup belonging to a local in the area. Four bullet cases were found at the scene, along with a bullet and a gun holster.

According to ThaiRath, one injured Thai man, 36 year old Nikhom Sornwong, suffered three bullet wounds near his hip. Another victim, 22 year old Wittawat Gawai, endured a head injury. The two were taken to hospital before police arrived.

The gunman was reported to be a 31 year old Thai man named Adisak Paengkhamrak. He is a tattoo artist in a nearby province, Nong Bua Lamphu.

A friend of one of the injured victims, 33 year old Arthit Sangsudsri, told police and ThaiRath that an altercation erupted between Nikhom and Adisak before they met each other by chance at the pub. However, specific details of the altercation were not disclosed.

Witthawat’s girlfriend, Fah, claimed that the Thai gunman came to the pub with more than 10 friends. She did not know the details of the argument because she was inside the pub. She went outside when the shooting happened and saw the gunman shoot Nikhom.

Fah went on to reveal that the gunman fled the scene in a grey Isuzu MU-X with registration number 7254 Bangkok. However, Fah could not see the Thai alphabet characters on the plate.

Police said they would coordinate with Nong Bua Lamphu province police to conduct a search and arrest the Thai gunman, Adisak. Adisak will be initially charged with attempted murder.

Officers added that security cameras in the area showed three men fleeing with Adisak after the shooting and that charges would be filed against the three at a later date.

