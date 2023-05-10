Thai man dies reconciling with wife: Fatal asthma attack in rice field

Photo via Ejan

A man from Thailand died in a rice field in Ang Thong province while trying to walk 24 kilometres to his wife’s house to reconcile with her. It was later revealed that he had suffered a fatal asthma attack during the journey.

officers from Meaung Ang Thong Police Station were notified of the man’s death by 45 year old tractor driver Noppadon Payoongyard after he found the body of an unidentified man in the rice field. While waiting for the officers, Noppadon asked locals living nearby to check on the corpse for his identity but no one knew the man.

The police arrived at the scene to investigate and announced the death on social media and in the nearby community to locate the deceased’s relatives.

According to the police report, the man was wearing a black T-shirt and shorts, and there were no wounds on his body. An asthma inhaler was found next to him, leading the police to suspect that he had died from an asthma attack.

A 27 year old woman named Wanicha rushed to the scene to check on the dead body, fearing it might be her 33 year old husband, Noppadon Rattanasuwan. Unfortunately, her fears were confirmed.

Wanicha reported that Noppadon had been missing since May 5 after an argument with her. He had live-streamed on Facebook that he was going to walk across a rice field to reach her condominium, which was approximately 24 kilometres away, to reconcile with her.

In his final moments on the live video, Noppadon said that he was very close to his wife and that he had to walk across the rice field before arriving at her condo. The live video was then cut off.

Follow us on :













Wanicha was confused because there was no rice field near her condominium. She tried to contact Noppadon but to no avail. She became worried and searched for him everywhere until she learned about the dead body in the rice field and went to investigate.

The woman stated that she was not curious about the reason for her husband’s death because he had asthma and had to carry an inhaler with him at all times. However, the police sent Noppadon’s body to Forensic Thammasat University Hospital for an autopsy to determine the actual cause of death.