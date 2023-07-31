Thai man dies in mysterious circumstances at Tomorrowland music festival in Belgium

Photo by Global Stomping via Wikipedia

A Thai man lost consciousness at the Tomorrowland music festival in the Belgium town of Boom and later died in hospital on Friday night, July 28. The cause of death is under investigation.

Tomorrowland spokesperson Debby Wilmsen reported to the media that festival officers provided CPR to a Thai man aged about 30 years old in the VIP area. The partygoer was rushed to hospital but later died while getting treatment.

According to a foreign media report, the cause of the death is under investigation.

Wilmsen also revealed to the media that a 26 year old employee died from a drug overdose a week before the death of a Thai man. She expressed deep condolences to the relatives of both and emphasised that this is not what the festival was about.

Wilmsen emphasised that the team attempted to ensure a safe and comfortable festival. However, the team could not control the weather and the personal decisions people make.

The Royal Thai Embassy in Brussels stepped forward to assist in the autopsy process and cooperate with the deceased’s family. The embassy revealed that the Thai man travelled to Belgium with a tour group, and the embassy will be meeting with the tour guide today, July 31 to gather further information.

Tomorrowland is one of the largest and most popular EDM festivals in the world which is held annually in the Boom town of Belgium. The festival allows partygoers to enjoy the music and party for two weeks. The festival this year ended yesterday, July 30.

According to the Belgian newspaper, Het Laatste Nieuws (HLN), the Thai man is not the first victim to die during the festival. Six previous deaths have been reported at the festival, with many of them attributed to drug-related causes.

For example, a British party-goer passed away due to a drug overdose in 2021, two women from the Czech Republic and India died from ecstasy use during the festival in 2018, and an Indian man died from drug-related causes in 2019.

Another report related to the music festival was reported last week when a Thai couple lost a luxury Rolex watch. The two revealed to the public that the theft occurred while they were travelling back to their hotel after visiting Tomorrowland. The thief pretended to borrow a lighter from them while another thief shook hands with the man and snatched the Rolex.