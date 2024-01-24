Thai man dies after falling from third floor of Bangkok shopping mall

Photo via Twitter/ Red Skull

A Thai man died after falling into an artificial pond from the third floor of a shopping mall in the Bang Kae district of Bangkok yesterday. A witness said it was a suicide.

An employee at the mall reported the incident to Lak Song Police Station at about 12.50pm yesterday, January 23. She said she heard the sound of something falling into the artificial waterfall in the middle of the mall and discovered that it was not an object but a man.

The employee called for help until a shopper ran to the pond and pulled the man out. The shopper performed CPR on the man but was unable to save his life. He was pronounced dead at the scene and his body was taken to Siriraj Hospital for an autopsy.

The deceased was later identified as a 55 year old man named Chalong Plopmuang. Chalong lived in a home in Soi Pracha Uthit 79 in the Tung Kru district of Bangkok. He was found in the waterfall wearing a black T-shirt and grey shorts. A serious head injury led to his death.

The fall shocked shoppers and staff at the mall as the colour of the water in the waterfall turned red from his blood. The mall remained open to serve shoppers but the area around the waterfall was closed to allow for a police investigation.

Police investigated the mall and discovered Chalong’s belongings on the third floor of the mall. After reviewing CCTV footage and interviewing other witnesses, police believe the incident may have been a suicide.

Chalong was seen entering the mall alone and going straight to the third floor. He was seen standing on the chair near the balcony and jumping off.

The motive for Chalong’s suicide is under investigation. Officers are now searching for his family members and relatives for questioning.

Follow us on :













The name of the shopping mall was not revealed in the report, but some netizens believe that it was the Mall Bang Kae and added that several suicide cases have been reported at the mall.

If you or anyone you know is in emotional distress, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand 24-hour hotline: 02 713 6791 (English), 02 713 6793 (Thai), or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai). Please also contact your friends or relatives at this time if you have feelings of loneliness, stress, or depression. Seek help.