Thai man dies after falling from third floor of Bangkok shopping mall

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: 10:57, 24 January 2024| Updated: 10:57, 24 January 2024
61 2 minutes read
Photo via Twitter/ Red Skull
Photo via Twitter/ Red Skull

A Thai man died after falling into an artificial pond from the third floor of a shopping mall in the Bang Kae district of Bangkok yesterday. A witness said it was a suicide.

An employee at the mall reported the incident to Lak Song Police Station at about 12.50pm yesterday, January 23. She said she heard the sound of something falling into the artificial waterfall in the middle of the mall and discovered that it was not an object but a man.

The employee called for help until a shopper ran to the pond and pulled the man out. The shopper performed CPR on the man but was unable to save his life. He was pronounced dead at the scene and his body was taken to Siriraj Hospital for an autopsy.

The deceased was later identified as a 55 year old man named Chalong Plopmuang. Chalong lived in a home in Soi Pracha Uthit 79 in the Tung Kru district of Bangkok. He was found in the waterfall wearing a black T-shirt and grey shorts. A serious head injury led to his death.

Related news

The fall shocked shoppers and staff at the mall as the colour of the water in the waterfall turned red from his blood. The mall remained open to serve shoppers but the area around the waterfall was closed to allow for a police investigation.

Police investigated the mall and discovered Chalong’s belongings on the third floor of the mall. After reviewing CCTV footage and interviewing other witnesses, police believe the incident may have been a suicide.

Chalong was seen entering the mall alone and going straight to the third floor. He was seen standing on the chair near the balcony and jumping off.

The motive for Chalong’s suicide is under investigation. Officers are now searching for his family members and relatives for questioning.

The name of the shopping mall was not revealed in the report, but some netizens believe that it was the Mall Bang Kae and added that several suicide cases have been reported at the mall.

If you or anyone you know is in emotional distress, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand 24-hour hotline: 02 713 6791 (English), 02 713 6793 (Thai), or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai). Please also contact your friends or relatives at this time if you have feelings of loneliness, stress, or depression. Seek help.

Bangkok NewsCrime NewsThailand News
Tags

Thaiger Talk

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.

Related Articles

Thailand probes private ownership of 153 lions after Pattaya Bentley incident (video)

Published: 10:22, 24 January 2024

Israeli involved in Phuket heist apprehended

Published: 10:18, 24 January 2024

Late night kitchen blaze claims three young lives in Phichit

Published: 10:15, 24 January 2024

Dispute over dropped phone leads to fatal stabbing in Buriram

Published: 10:07, 24 January 2024