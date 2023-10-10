Thai man denies sexually assaulting 7 year old French boy in Koh Samui

Photo via Twitter @Princessemondi2

The Thai man accused of sexually assaulting a seven year old French boy in Koh Samui, denied the charge, saying he only slapped the boy’s bottom because he thought he was cute. Police also denied confiscating the French woman’s passport.

The boy’s 30 year old French mother, Mina, said on Twitter that her seven year old son was sexually assaulted by a Thai man while they were on holiday in Koh Samui, an island in Surat Thani, in the southern part of Thailand.

The foreign woman added that the Thai man even filed a complaint against her for slapping him in the face, and her passport was confiscated by the Thai police because she slapped the suspect who hurt her son. Mina said that the Thai police and the French embassy refused to help her, so she was unable to return to her home country.

Bor Phud Police Station Superintendent Yutthana Sirisombat told Naew Na that the case was being handled by the police station. Yutthana said he had questioned the accused Thai man about the matter and that Pramote denied the allegation.

According to Yutthana, Pramote explained that he had just returned from training in the morning and was preparing to take a shower when the French boy entered his shop. He insisted that he was not naked at all. He was shirtless but wearing shorts, which he covered with a towel when he met the boy.

Pramote claimed that he could not communicate with the boy because of the language barrier. He thought the boy wanted a drink, so he held his hand and took him to the fridge. The boy refused to buy anything from the fridge, so he asked the boy to leave and urged him to come back with his mother.

Pramote admitted that he had slapped the boy lightly on the bottom once while he was going to the fridge and again before the boy left. He insisted that he did not mean to sexually harass the boy but did so because he thought the boy was nice. He said it was normal practice for an adult who loves children.

No passport confiscation

Pramote said he was confused when Mina came to her shop and slapped him in the face. Preywat also destroyed his belongings in the shop, so he filed a complaint against her.

Superintendent Yutthana added that the officers asked Mina to produce her passport to confirm the charges of assault against Pramote. However, the officers did not keep the passport and returned it to Mina.

Yutthana said the officers would ensure justice for both parties. They have already filed a complaint against Pramote for sexually assaulting children under the age of 15, and are awaiting the results of the boy’s medical examination at Koh Samui Hospital.

ORIGINAL STORY: French mother demands justice for son sexually assaulted by Thai man in Koh Samui

A French mother is demanding justice after her seven year old son was sexually assaulted by a predatory Thai pedophile in a grocery store on Koh Samui island in Thailand. Remarkably, despite her son being the victim of a sickening sexual assault, the French mother had her passport confiscated after the suspect filed an assault charge against her. To add further insult to injury, the French Embassy refused to help and the Thai police urged her to drop the case.

The 30 year old French mother took to Twitter (@Princessemondi2) on September 29 to recount her harrowing experience. She revealed that she works as a hairdresser and had worked hard for years to bring her seven year old child on a trip to Thailand.

The French mother, named Mina, said they were enjoying the trip and everything was going well until their last day at the hotel on the island. They got up early in the morning and went to a grocery store about 10 metres from the hotel to get a coffee.

When they returned to the hotel to check out, they discovered that they had left their room key in the grocery store. The boy volunteered to get it because the shop was close to the hotel.

Unexpectedly, the boy returned to the hotel in shock and told his mother that a Thai man had sexually assaulted him in the shop. The boy explained that the man made the boy sit on his lap, touched his penis and forced him to touch the man’s penis.

After hearing about the shocking incident, the woman said she ran back to the grocery store and found the suspect Thai man naked. She demanded the man explain what he had done to her son and slapped the Thai man in the face.

Security camera failure

According to Mina, the Thai man had unplugged the shop’s security camera before committing the crime. Passersby and maids at the hotel tried to calm her down and helped her call the police. As she did not speak English, she asked a French guest at the hotel to help her explain the whole story.

The Frech mother said the Thai police urged her to drop the sexual assault case because it was complicated and would take a long time. Officers also asked her son to do a re-enactment, which affected the boy.

The Thai man filed a complaint against her for physically assaulting him, which resulted in her being fined 1,000 baht and losing her passport to the authorities. She also had to pay for the translation of legal documents, a lawyer, etc. to get justice for her son.

Mina stressed that she had sent her son back to her home country to study while she was stuck in Thailand awaiting trial.

The French mother said she wanted to return home to be with her child and family. Mina added she has financial difficulties and cannot work in Thailand. She is alone in the country and no one has helped her, including the French Embassy. She urged netizens to spread the story about her son being sexually assaulted and suggested anyone who could help her get out of this problem.

J'ai été placée en garde à vu et j'ai du payer une caution de 1k pour ne pas être déférée en prison en attendant d'être jugée. Tout ça sous les yeux de mon enfant. On me fait signer des papiers que je comprends pas, aucun traducteur n'est là pour m'aider.. pic.twitter.com/vlrQ3RrG5V — Mina (@Princessemondi2) October 7, 2023













