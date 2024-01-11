Thai man cites inheritance arguments as motive for drowning family

Photo via Facebook/ สมาคมหน่วยกู้ภัยสว่างพังโคน จ.สกลนคร 攀 空 善 堂

A Thai man cited repeated arguments on inheritance with his father as a motive for drowning him and his younger sister in the Isaan province of Sakon Nakhon. He insisted the crime was committed without mental illness, alcohol or drug use.

Officers from the Phang Khon Police Station arrested 35 year old Warut Datephumee for the premeditated murder of his father and sister after the discovery of their dead bodies in metal boxes on January 9.

Warut admitted to killing his family members but did not reveal the motive behind the murder until yesterday, January 10. Warut finally told the police that the dispute between him and his father was the cause.

Warut said the conflict broke out at the end of last year. Every time they argued, his father threatened to end their relationship and cut off the inheritance he was allegedly entitled to. He was stressed that he could not impress his father in any way and planned the murder.

Warut said he killed his younger sister because she was autistic and always agreed with everything their father said. He felt like no one was standing by his side.

Warut explained that he designed the metal boxes. He asked the metal factory to put the wheels on the boxes so that he could push them into the pond.

Murder plan

Warut revealed the details of his plan to officers saying he lured his father and sister to the pond by telling them that he was going to start a fish farm.

Warut then told them that he was making special beds in metal boxes. He told them that when they lay on the beds, the sheets would swell and become fluffy at body temperature. The father and sister believed him and lay down inside. He then locked them inside and pushed them into the pond.

Warut insisted that he was not under the influence of drugs or alcohol and did not have a mental illness. He was conscious and sober when committing the crime.

Warut added that he committed the murders alone. The police accepted his confession but said they would investigate the case further to see if anyone else was involved.

Following Section 288 of the Criminal Law: intentionally killing another person will result in the death penalty, life imprisonment or imprisonment for 15 to 20 years. However, Warut committed the crime on his father, so the punishment will be the death penalty according to Section 289 of the Criminal Law.

ORIGINAL STORY: Thai man murders father & sister in shocking drowning tragedy

An unhinged Thai man confessed to murdering his father and younger sister by convincing them to lie in a metal box, locking them inside, and subsequently dumping them in a pond in the Isaan province of Sakon Nakhon.

Locals in the Phang Khon district of Sakon Nakhon spotted two suspicious metal boxes in Nong Lum Hin pond at 12.40am today, January 9, and reported the discovery to a rescue team and officers from the Phang Khon Police Station.

The rescuers retrieved the boxes from the pond and found that each box was locked and tied with thick chains. They cut off the chains and the lock and discovered two dead bodies. They were later identified as a 33 year old woman named Piangpen Datephumee and her 68 year old father named Prayat Datephumee.

Officers reported that Piangpen and Prayat were thrown into the water while they were still alive. The initial autopsy showed that they died from lack of oxygen.

Locals added that they saw a suspicious SUV parked near the pond on the evening of January 8. Some people living near the scene reported hearing the sounds of people arguing during the night before the boxes were discovered.

Information from locals led to the arrest of the suspected Thai man, 35 year old Warut Datephumee, who was Piangpen’s younger brother and Prayat’s son.

Murderer’s confession

Warut initially denied involvement in the deaths, providing confused information to the police. Consequently, he underwent a psychiatric evaluation, but the results indicated no problems, and he was also found to be drug-free. However, Warut had a history of neurodevelopmental disorders, though the officers did not clarify the details.

Following a prolonged interrogation, Warut eventually confessed to killing his father and sister. He made known that they constantly complained about his actions. Consumed by rage, he meticulously planned the murder, enticing them to travel with him before executing his plan.

According to Matichon, Warut ordered two metal boxes from a metal factory in the province. He told the factory workers that he wanted the boxes for his YouTube videos. Warut then lured his father and sister into the boxes by telling them they were new types of beds he invented.

Once they were in the boxes, Warut locked them inside, carried them to the pond and dumped them there.

Follow us on :













Following his confession, Warut faces the death penalty, life imprisonment or imprisonment for 15 to 20 years under Section 288 of the Criminal Law: intentional murder.