19 year old girl takes her own life after blackmail by ex-boyfriend

A Thai man surrendered to police in Ubon Ratchathani yesterday, June 17, after blackmailing his 19 year old ex-girlfriend with explicit images, which led to her committing suicide.

Rescue workers recovered the body of 19 year old Pathomporn, known as Wa, from the Moon River in Ubon Ratchathani province on June 16. The team attempted to intervene after seeing her standing on a bridge above the river, but were unable to prevent the incident.

A friend of Pathomporn told rescue personnel that she had been struggling with depression following the end of her relationship with her ex-boyfriend, Anucha. The friend alleged that Anucha refused to accept the breakup and pressured her to resume the relationship.

Anucha then shared explicit images of Pathomporn on social media and threatened her. He allegedly ignored requests to stop and instead demanded that she follow his instructions if she wanted the material removed.

Messages reportedly found on Pathomporn’s mobile phone indicated that her ex-boyfriend pressured her to reconcile with him and cut contact with other men.

Pathomporn previously reported the matter to Mueang Ubon Ratchathani Police Station. Police contacted the accused and only issued a warning against the predatory behaviour.

The case prompted questions about whether earlier legal action could have affected the outcome. Superintendent of Mueang Ubon Ratchathani Police Station Saksri Krairat said officers had not ignored the complaint and had followed established procedures.

According to police, Pathomporn informed officers that she did not wish to pursue legal action at that stage. As a result, her complaint was recorded, but formal legal proceedings were not initiated.

Pathomporn’s father returned to the police station yesterday, June 17, and formally filed a complaint against the accused. Police reported that the suspect surrendered later the same afternoon.

During questioning, Anucha said he had been in a relationship with Pathomporn for five months before she sought to end it. He admitted attempting to pressure her into resuming the relationship through blackmail.

The accused also told police that he was aware Pathomporn was experiencing severe stress as a result of his actions. He said she had previously sent him images showing that she had harmed herself, but he continued the alleged threats until her death.

Anucha told officers that he had been unable to sleep since learning of Pathomporn’s death. He expressed regret for his actions and apologised to her family.

Police charged the accused with sexual harassment, making threats and intimidation, and violating the Computer Crime Act by allegedly uploading explicit material to a computer system.

If you or anyone you know is in emotional distress, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand 24-hour hotline: 02 713 6791 (English), 02 713 6793 (Thai), or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai). Please also contact your friends or relatives at this time if you have feelings of loneliness, stress, or depression. Seek help.