A man in Buriram celebrated his 47th birthday by throwing a party for an estimated 4,000 spirits at a cemetery on November 28, dedicating the occasion to people who died without relatives.

Somporn Iran, owner of Somporn Tyre Shop in Krasang subdistrict, Mueang district, spent more than 30,000 baht on the celebration at the Sawang Janyatham Foundation cemetery, with support from other donors.

Instead of a traditional birthday gathering, he arranged a Chinese-style banquet with food, desserts and drinks, along with a mobile concert truck featuring singers and dancers.

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Three outdoor cinema screens were present, while inflatable playhouses, slides and doll-painting activities were set up for the spirits of deceased children, in keeping with his beliefs.

The ceremony began with incense offerings to invite the spirits to receive food and merit. A subsequent incense divination ritual produced the numbers 765 and 321, which some attendees photographed.

Somporn said he chose the cemetery because people faced different circumstances in life. Some had families to look after them, while others died without anyone to provide even a burial shroud.

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He also wanted to give something back to rescue volunteers from the Sawang Janyatham Foundation, who had regularly supported him by supplying burial shrouds.

This was the second time Somporn had organised such a celebration, and he said he intended to continue holding similar events as his resources allowed.