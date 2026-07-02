Thai man with drug record murders innocent local in Trat

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: July 2, 2026, 10:42 AM
84 2 minutes read
Thai man with drug record murders innocent local in Trat | Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/ ตราดทีวี

Police yesterday, July 1, arrested a Thai man for a fatal attack on an innocent local whose body was later found abandoned in a palm plantation in Trat.

The victim, 66 year old Boonyu Somjai, was reportedly exercising along Soi Nakprasit in Khao Saming district at around 5am on June 30 when the attack occurred.

According to local outlet Trat TV, the accused, identified as Moss, arrived at the scene on a motorcycle and approached Boonyu. CCTV footage later circulated on Thai social media showing an argument between the two men before Moss struck Boonyu multiple times with a wooden stick, as bystanders watched.

Police said the accused later returned to the scene on a motorcycle with a sidecar and attacked Boonyu again while he was lying on the road. Moss then loaded Boonyu, who was seriously injured, onto the sidecar before leaving the area.

Locals allegedly ignore brutal murder of Thai man in Tak
Photo via Facebook/ ตราดทีวี

The assault took place in front of several residents. ThaiRath reported that witnesses were reluctant to intervene or speak publicly due to concerns for their safety.

Some residents told media that Moss had a history of drug use and violent behaviour, including previous arrests related to narcotics. Police have not confirmed whether drugs played a role in the incident.

Khao Saming Police Station officers launched an immediate search for both the accused and the victim after receiving reports of the attack. Investigators also examined the motive behind the assault.

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Boonyu’s family told police they did not know Moss personally and said Boonyu had no known disputes with him. Relatives added that Boonyu had moved to the area about one year ago.

Thai man beaten to death in Trat
Photo via Facebook/ ตราดทีวี

Police later arrested the suspect and eized two firearms from his home in a plantation about 750 metres from the scene. The suspect reportedly declined to provide details regarding the motive or any prior conflict with the victim.

The search for Boonyu ended after police discovered his body abandoned in a palm plantation around 1.8 kilometres from where the fatal assault took place.

Police charged Moss with intentional murder, concealing a corpse, and drug-related offences. He remains in custody at Khao Saming Police Station.

The case has drawn widespread discussion online, with many questioning why witnesses did not intervene during the attack. Others argued that those at the scene had legitimate concerns about their own safety and should not be judged for failing to step in.

Thai man found dead in plantation in Trat after brutal assault
Photo via Facebook/ ตราดทีวี

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: July 2, 2026, 10:42 AM
84 2 minutes read

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Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.