Thai man arrested for raping female financial company worker

Photo via Facebook/ Thanarit Prakobkure.

Police and residents in the eastern province of Rayong worked together until they successfully arrested a Thai man who raped a finance company worker after he hid in the forest for more than 30 hours.

On Saturday, September 30, the rapist, 48 year old Chaiyot Liaodam, tricked a female financial company employee into meeting him at a rubber plantation in Samnak Thong sub-district, Mueang district, Rayong province. He accomplished this by contacting a motorcycle dealer under the pretence of ordering a motorbike.

Chaiyot then claimed it was inconvenient for him to go to the showroom, so the showroom and finance company sent the victim to his home to complete the documentation. When the victim arrived, Chaiyot threatened her with a knife and raped her before fleeing into the forest.

The victim reported that she was told to meet Chaiyot at the temple in the area. On arrival, Chaiyot told her that it was no longer convenient to meet at the temple and urged her to meet him at his house on the rubber plantation.

The victim said she realised she was unsafe and refused to get out of her car when she reached the plantation, but Chaiyot forced her out of the vehicle with a knife.

After receiving the victim’s complaint, officers from Samnak Thong Police Station searched for Chaiyot. Local people, rescuers and volunteers from various organisations also joined the operation. However, officers had to temporarily call off the search due to the atrocious weather conditions and poisonous animals in the forest. They went back to plan the search before resuming the next day.

A local man working in a rubber plantation in the area yesterday, October 1, reported that his mobile phone, left in the basket of a motorbike, went missing. He believed Chaiyot was the thief.

Chaiyot was also seen stealing food from homes in the area that evening but police were unable to locate him.

A Thai woman named Sri told Channel 8 that her neighbour had called and told her that Chaiyot had walked past her house. Sri had left her daughter there alone so she rushed home in fear.

She found that Chaiyot had broken into her house and stolen food and drink from her kitchen. Fortunately, her daughter remained safe in her bedroom throughout the incident.

Chaiyot was finally arrested by the locals this morning, October 2. Chaiyot was exhausted and gave himself up to the locals. He admitted to sexually assaulting the victim but claimed he had not intended to do so. He insisted that he wanted to buy a motorbike but did not know how he ended up committing the crime.

Currently, Chaiyot is in police custody and undergoing questioning. Details of the charges against him have not yet been disclosed to the public.

Follow us on :













Follow more of The Thaiger’s latest stories on our new Facebook page HERE.