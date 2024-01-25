Thai man arrested for attempting to rape 74 year old distant relative

Photo via Matichon

Locals rescued a 74 year old Thai woman after her 42 year old distant relative attempted to rape her in the Satuek district in the Isaan province of Buriram.

The 74 year old victim, Mongpramoon, filed a complaint with Satuek Police Station officers that her distant relative, Uthen Jampanuan, stole 400 baht and tried to rape her yesterday morning, January 24. Fortunately, her neighbours were able to save her from the attack.

Uthen was taken to the police station for questioning the same day and confessed to the crime. Uthen said he drank alcohol with a friend from 3pm on January 23 and continued drinking until the next day.

Uthen revealed that he watched pornography and had sexual desires while drinking but he divorced his wife six years ago and had no girlfriend. He decided to go to Mongpramoon’s house because he thought she had never been married or had sex and also lived alone.

Uthen said the victim was not home, so he took the opportunity to search the house. He stole 400 baht in cash and a carton of milk from the fridge before waiting for Mongpramoon in her bedroom. He suddenly approached the victim after she entered the house.

Mongpramoon screamed for help, prompting neighbours to rush over and rescue her from the sexual assault. Uthen said he wanted to apologise to the victim. It was the heat of the moment and he realised he should not be doing this to a relative.

Unfamiliar shoes

Mongpramoon told Amarin TV that she initially saw some unfamiliar shoes outside her house but assumed they belonged to her neighbour. She recounted that Uthen strangled her to the point where breathing became extremely difficult. Additionally, Uthen attempted to remove her sarong and touched her private parts.

Expressing fear, Mongpramoon stated that without timely assistance from her neighbours, her life could have been in jeopardy due to several congenital conditions, including diabetes, cerebral haemorrhage, and high blood pressure.

Uthen faces four charges for his actions, including

Section 364 of the Criminal Law: trespassing. The penalty will be imprisonment of up to one year, a fine of up to 20,000 baht, or both.

Section 334 of the Criminal Law: stealing property of another person. The penalty is imprisonment for up to three years and a fine of up to 60,000 baht.

Section 278 of the Criminal Law: committing an obscene act against someone over 15 years old, through intimidation, violence, or by exploiting their inability to resist. The penalty is imprisonment of up to 10 years, a fine of up to 200,000 baht, or both.

Section 295 of the Criminal Law: physically assaulting another person. The penalty will be imprisonment of up to two years, a fine of up to 40,000 baht, or both.