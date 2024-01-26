Thai man arrested for attempted murder in Pattaya

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid TantivangphaisalPublished: 10:01, 26 January 2024| Updated: 10:01, 26 January 2024
Pattaya police collared a 19 year old Thai man for an attempted murder incident that unfolded on January 24.

The Thai man, Yanarot Suthi, was apprehended under an arrest warrant issued by the Pattaya Provincial Court on January 17. The list of charges against him includes attempted murder, possession of explosives, illegal possession of firearms, and causing an explosion that put public safety on the line.

The incident transpired in the heart of Soi Wat Bunkanchanaram, where Yanarot and his accomplices, armed with firearms and explosives, attacked the victim at the latter’s abode. Miraculously, the intended victim emerged unscathed despite the assailants tossing explosives into the residence.

Swiftly after the assault, the victim reported the crime to Pattaya police. Yanarot is now in custody awaiting further legal action with formal charges, reported Pattaya News.

In related news, a Belgian fugitive, previously convicted in Belgium for charges of attempted murder, was apprehended in Patong, Phuket. The 36 year old man, known only by the name Achmal, had been operating as a DJ in a local nightlife establishment for a number of years.

Achmal was taken into custody by Phuket Immigration officers from an apartment in Patong, according to the Deputy Chief of the Immigration Bureau, Police Major General Phanthana Nuchanart. He announced the arrest during a press conference in Bangkok on January 23.

In other news, Chawalit Thongduang, also known as Paeng Nahonod, has been sentenced to life imprisonment by a Pattalung provincial court for the attempted murder of an officer back in 2019. The case, number 175/2565, had a total of five defendants, with the Pattalung provincial prosecutor serving as the plaintiff.

Chawalit was the fifth defendant out of a total of nine. Judgments for four others were delivered previously on December 15, with the highest sentence being life imprisonment.

The incident occurred on September 9, 2019, at the Sukhavariety shop in M.4, Moo 4, on the rural highway number Pt.2038, Prangmoo sub-district, Mueang district, Pattalung province.

