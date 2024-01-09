Thai man arrested after stalking and kidnapping married woman

Photo via Channel 7

Police successfully rescued a Thai woman from a hotel in Chon Buri province after she was kidnapped by a besotted man who fell in love with her despite her being married and rejecting his advances.

A 39 year old Thai man filed a missing person’s report at Ban Pho Police Station on January 5 telling officers that his 31 year old wife had gone missing. He believed her friend, named Kong, kidnapped her. The man said Kong had been flirting and stalking his wife for years, even though she was married with a child and continued to reject him.

Officers tracked down a baht bus on CCTV that the victim usually took to her workplace. The vehicle was seen parked opposite her workplace and the woman got out as usual. As she got out, a Thai man, later confirmed to be Kong, parked his motorcycle and approached the woman.

Kong threatened the woman with a gun and ordered her onto his motorcycle. The woman’s colleague was seen running across the road trying to save her but she had to step back as Kong pointed his gun at her.

Officers traced Kong’s mobile signal and found him en route to Chon Buri province. They effectively pinpointed Kong at a hotel in the Koh Chan district of Chon Buri and conducted a raid on the premises to apprehend him.

Gunfight

Kong fired at the police several times but all of his shots missed their target. Police eventually arrested him and rescued the victim safely.

The kidnapped victim told Channel 7 that she was scared because Kong had threatened to kill her and her friend on the way from Chachoengsao to Chon Buri. She was worried that Kong would obtain a temporary release and return to harm her and her family.

Police reported that Kong was initially charged with two offences, including:

Section 392 of the Criminal Law: causing fear or fright to another person by threatening. The penalty is imprisonment of up to one month, a fine of up to 10,000 baht or both.

Section 310 of the Criminal Law: restraining or confining another person or depriving another person of liberty. The penalty is imprisonment of up to three years, a fine of up to 60,000 baht or both.

Kong will face further charges related to his gun possession and shooting, but officials have not yet released details of the charges.