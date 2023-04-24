Thai man accuses RTA general of drug abuse, sexual sadism, and physical abuse

Photo via Hat Yai Focus

A Thai man accused a lieutenant general of the Royal Thai Army (RTA) of using drugs, engaging in sexual sadism, and physically abusing him during their sexual encounter in the southern province of Songkhla.

The accuser, a Thai man named Nut, spoke to the media today about his relationship with the aforementioned RTA soldier named Wor. Nut disclosed that he met Wor through a dating application and arranged to meet him at a hotel in the Sadao district of Songkhla on Saturday, April 22.

Nut claimed that he was not aware of Wor’s high-ranking position in the RTA until the day they met. According to Nut, Wor invited him to use crystal meth before engaging in sexual activity, but Nut declined. However, Wor injected the drug into his veins. During the sexual encounter, Wor started using sex toys on Nut in a sadistic manner. He beat, bit, and physically abused the Thai man, causing him to fear for his safety. Consequently, Nut recorded some videos as evidence. Nut said…

“I did not consent to the use of the sex toys. He beat me, but I was hesitant to resist because Wor was a high-profile RTA soldier. His subordinates are everywhere.”

Nut added that…

“After the sexual activity, I let him know that I was hurt and bleeding. I asked whether he would take any responsibility or not. He said no and gave me 2,000 baht before threatening me if I spread the sex videos. He said he would file a lawsuit against me if the videos were leaked.”

According to a report on PPTV HD, some videos clearly show the name tag on Wor’s uniform. Following some media investigation, it was discovered Wor served in the army in the central province of Pitsanuloak but travelled to Songkhla on April 22 to be a guest speaker on the Covid-19 situation near the border of Thailand and Malaysia.

Nut added that he has not yet filed a complaint with the police. He did not want to prosecute the soldier but wanted compensation for his injuries. Nut said…

“I need justice. I am hurt, but he only gave me 2,000 baht. No one should use the power of money to beat others up.”

This is not the first sexual assault involving Thai law-enforcement officers. Last year, a Thai woman sought help from a social media influencer after a sergeant soldier attempted to rape her when he lived alone at the police welfare house. Another woman filed a complaint with the police against her soldier husband who repeatedly abused and beat her even if she was pregnant.