Thai man accused of sexually harassing 10 year old boys

A Thai man apologised to the mother of a 10 year old boy for reportedly sexually harassing him and a friend and sending lewd messages via Facebook Messenger during their novicehood.

A 33 year old woman named A accompanied her 10 year old son B and her son’s friend C to file a complaint against a 31 year old Thai man named Boy. A learned from her son that the man hugged and kissed him during his novicehood at a temple in Samut Prakanr province near Bangkok.

A explained to the police and Channel 3 that the godmother of her son checked his phone and found an inappropriate conversation between B and Boy. Boy called himself a father and urged the B to have sex with him at his house.

The godmother revealed the issue to A leading her to complain to the police to avoid any further sexual assault that could occur to her son. B revealed to the police that he met Boy for the first time at the temple. He invited him to play a game at his house and asked to have sex with him. Boy denied it.

B’s friend, C, reported a similar situation. C said Boy took him to an Internet cafe to play a game. He also took him to a water park, and a restaurant, but Boy had never taken him to his house.

Boy later visited the police station to meet A. He admitted to sending inappropriate messages to the two children but added he did not have any negative intentions. He insisted that he did not have any sexual feelings for the boys. The messages sent to them were an ordinary conversation he engaged in with others.

Boy also brought a small garland to apologise to A at the police station. He has not yet faced any legal charges. The police are awaiting the health check results of the two boys before placing charges.

During an interview with Channel 3, A stated that she did not know what she should say.

“Children at this age should not receive these kinds of messages. I filed a complaint to protect my son. Sexual assault cases against children are reported a lot in the Thai media. I did not want that to happen to my son.”

A added that she left the case in police hands. If Boy did not do anything as he stated, his good deeds would protect him.

