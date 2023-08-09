Arson attempt backfires: Vengeful act to torch neighbour’s house ends in accidental self-fire

Picture courtesy of หนังสือพิมพ์รายวัน.สยามประชา Facebook

In an astonishing turn of events, an alleged act of vengeance had an unexpected outcome when a Thai man, supposedly endeavouring to set ablaze his neighbour’s house in retribution for a noise complaint, accidentally set himself on fire. The incident occurred in Bang Saray, Sattahip, Chon Buri.

Local rescue services received a tip-off on the incident, and they swiftly traded speed for care as they hurried to the location. The distress call reported a man being injured whilst igniting a fire on the roof of a house.

Upon arrival, they were faced with the sight of 47 year old Net Anantakul. He lay injured with severe burn marks that decorated his face, arms, and legs. Miraculously, he remained conscious and could communicate, despite visual clues suggesting he may be under the influence of alcohol, according to feedback from the rescue team.

Providing clarity on the series of events whilst being transported to a local healthcare facility, the injured man confessed his ill-advised plan. The motive behind his fiery vengeance was a neighbourly discord rooted in a complaint from the local municipality. He was accused of making considerable noise and unpleasant odours during his boat repair activities, reported The Pattaya News.

In a fit of fury, Net decided to scale his neighbour’s house after nightfall and spread petrol from a container he brought along onto the second-floor balcony. He intended to set fire to his neighbour’s home. However, the plan went devastatingly awry when he splashed himself with petrol before he could ignite it, causing him to be enveloped in a ball of flames and incurring severe injuries.

Overwhelmed by sharp pains and developing blisters, Net retreated to his house and eventually called rescue staff to transport him to a hospital.

Meanwhile, the neighbour, 33 year old Siriporn Homsaen, said she wasn’t home but her foreign partner was alone in the house. On spotting the growing flames, he promptly contacted the fire brigade. Their timely arrival and action aided in dousing the fire before it ran out of hand.

Follow us on :













Siriporn verified that the root cause of this fiery attack could be traced back to her filing an official complaint to the local municipality about the noise pollution caused by the suspect’s boat repairs.

Siriporn has escalated the issue further by lodging a formal complaint to Sattahip Police accusing the suspect of attempted arson. A detailed investigation into this dramatic incident is currently underway.