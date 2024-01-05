Thai man accidentally kills wife’s alleged lover during heated confrontation

A jealous husband in Thailand arranged a confrontation with his wife’s alleged lover, which resulted in a violent encounter and death.

The incident unfolded around 12.30am yesterday, January 4 when a 39 year old man Anurak allegedly shot and killed Nathaphon 38 year old in front of a fish restaurant called Rak Pla.

The Lopburi City Police Station was alerted to the shooting at a residence in Khao Sam Yot. Deputy Investigating Officer, Somsak Thongkorn, reported the incident to Aphirak Wechakanja, Chief of Lopburi Provincial Police, and Jirin Lamluek, Chief of Lopburi City Police Station.

They coordinated with the police evidence team and medical personnel from Ananthamahidol Hospital, along with volunteers from the Pu Tek Tung Foundation, reported Khaosod.

At the crime scene, Nathaphon was found dead, a single 9mm bullet lodged in his left side. Signs of a struggle were evident in the restaurant, with shattered beer bottles and a parked pickup truck belonging to the deceased. Witnesses identified the gunman, who had fled the scene on a motorcycle.

Approximately 15 minutes after the incident, Lopburi City Police apprehended Anurak on Phahonyothin Road. He was found with a white Vespa motorcycle, a 9mm pistol, and a magazine containing ten bullets.

Anurak confessed to arguing with his 40 year old girlfriend, Waewdao, regarding her alleged affair with Nathaphon, his friend. He had invited Nathaphon to discuss the situation, armed with a concealed pistol.

As they were drinking beer, Anurak confronted Nathaphon about his relationship with Waewdao. A heated exchange erupted into a physical altercation, during which Anurak brandished his weapon. A struggle ensued, ending in a single gunshot that fatally wounded Nathaphon.

Follow us on :













Anurak insisted that the shooting was an accident during the argument, rather than an intentional act. Nevertheless, police detained him for further investigation and to press charges. The case continues.

In related news, a Burmese boxing coach was killed in Tak, and the murderers remain at large. Police are now searching for the murderers.