Thai lottery tip-offs: Thaksin’s return, python video and snake sightings spark lucky number predictions

Picture courtesy of Sanook.

In the weird and wonderful world of lottery-related news, several potential lucky lottery numbers have emerged from various sources for Monday’s draw. Notable figures, peculiar occurrences, and numerological predictions all form the basis of ‘lucky’ numbers in speculation for this month’s draw on July 31.

A set of potentially auspicious numbers is connected to Thaksin Shinawatra. Thaksin, born on July 26, 1949, is now 74 years old and is from a family of 10 children. He began his political career in his mid-30s and served as the 23rd Prime Minister of Thailand from February 9, 2001, to September 19, 2006, a tenure lasting five years and 222 days.

Thaksin’s assets in Thailand, reportedly worth 76,000 million baht, were seized following a coup on 19th September 2006. After spending 17 years abroad, he announced he will return to Thailand on August 10.

In a serpent-related incident, a video of a python attached to a vehicle has attracted over 3.4 million views, primarily from hopeful lottery enthusiasts. The vehicle’s registration number, 5409, is the focal point of this speculation.

Similarly, local festivities at a traditional ceremony in Thao Wessuwan have given rise to another set of ‘lucky’ numbers. In number plate trivia, the registration 79 of a tuk tuk and the numbers 829 and 65 spotted in event paraphernalia are favourites among lottery followers.

In another incident, a religious ritual that involved the lettering of a magical spell on a coin by Luang Pu Thuong resulted in another set of prospective lucky numbers.

Also, a recently popular topic among lottery enthusiasts involves a common brown rat snake. The reptile was found in a living room, measuring 1.20 meters in length and weighing 30 kilograms, near a television set.

Even village shrines and local landmarks play their part in the number game. At a local shrine in Thab Thun, a lucky number 022 was found on a piece of watermelon, whereas at the new shrine, numbers 465 and 865 showed up on pig heads.

Further, at local celebrity Noi Chotika’s 39th birthday party, a prediction was made based on the fact that she stopped eating beef a year ago and had invited 15 cows for merit-making.

Follow us on :













Lastly, at an anchor’s pole in Kilo, a lottery savant found an array of numbers, including 392, 223, 83, 39, 32, 92, 57, and 83, scribbled on two hard pieces of paper.

It’s important to remember that while some may assign significance to certain figures or use these stories to select their lottery numbers, these are just chance occurrences, and one must exercise sound judgement while participating in the lottery.