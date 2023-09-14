Phaya bung magic strikes again as lottery hopefuls in Thailand conjure winning numbers

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod.

For over three hours, lottery enthusiasts performed good luck rituals at the legendary Phaya Bung hole, leading to the emergence of three full numerical digits. This followed a successful prediction from the previous round, sparking a frenzy among hopeful lottery players for the draw on Saturday, September 15.

Reports highlighted a bustling scene at Bunok Village, Yanri Subdistrict, Kabin Buri District, Prachin Buri Province, as residents sought lucky numbers from the ancient Phaya Bung hole ahead of the lottery draw on Saturday.

The spot gained fame after numerous lottery hopefuls saw their dreams come true. The most notable prediction was a four-digit number 4-6-8-7, which coincided with the ending of the first prize number 478.

The luck bestowed on many led to a surge in the popularity of the Phaya Bung ritual. The ceremony entailed lighting incense sticks, asking for good fortune, and dropping three sets of numbers 0-9 written on paper into the hole.

After a wait of around three hours, the Phaya Bung hole yielded three pieces of paper with the numbers 0-9-5. The lottery hopefuls can now test their luck with these numbers.

In related lottery news two weeks ago, a TikTok video of a snake curled up in a strange position went viral and brought lottery enthusiasts to gather online, with over 2 million views. The video, posted by user sengdymanithep, shows the snake refusing to move, even when the person filming tries to shoo it away.

The snake’s curled-up position bears a striking resemblance to several numbers, according to some viewers. Lottery enthusiasts were been quick to offer their interpretations of the snake’s position. Read more about the story HERE.

Follow us on :













Meanwhile, in the Prachin Buri province, locals dashed to a local temple to seek good fortune for last month’s lottery following the appearance of a peculiar red-mouthed turtle. Having never seen such a creature before, residents believe its unique features, mirroring the revered Buddha, imply promising future luck. To find out what happened click HERE.

Follow more of The Thaiger’s latest stories on our new Facebook page: HERE