Thai lottery guru reveals luckiest zodiac signs and numbers to win big

Photo by Nastya Dulhiier on Unsplash.

Lottery enthusiasts are eagerly eyeing the predictive powers of Lottery Plus show, Lottery Trend, which has revealed the four zodiac signs with the highest chances of winning the first prize. The show also shared lottery numbers suggested by Grandfather Sri Sutho, a famed lottery guru.

The show’s host, known as Doctor Boy, clarified the zodiac signs most likely to enjoy a boost in fortune following “Rahu’s” move on October 17.

The fourth-ranked is Taurus, expected to experience substantial luck. The transition of Rahu into the House of Fortune predicts a sudden surge of luck, with winnings likely to come as a surprise. Taurus individuals are advised to buy lottery tickets from elders, foreigners, Chinese, or Burmese, as their luck is augmented by the supporting stars. Consider the numbers related to age and date of birth.

Ranked third is Gemini. Despite being caught in a whirlwind of income and expenses, Rahu’s transition promises a shift from adversity to prosperity. As Rahu moves into the workhouse, one’s life is poised to progress. Those wanting to try their luck with numbers should consider those related to their workplace – employee ID card numbers, the last three digits, office address, or phone numbers.

The second is Cancer. With Rahu’s 18-month transition, big changes are on the horizon. This shift is expected to yield positive results, particularly from today when the Star of Fortune moves into the financial house, promising substantial winnings. There’s a high chance of winning big prizes including the first, second, and third prizes.

The top-ranked is Libra. It is the rising star with Rahu moving out, lifting burdens, and the personal star moving strongly into the House of Fortune. According to astrology, Libra has the potential to become a millionaire.

Meanwhile, Ad Ice Cream, or Ajarn Ice Cream of Ruennaka House, has been offering lottery numbers that have yet to fail this year. Recently, she suggested the number 454, associated with the lottery guru, Grandfather Sri Sutho.

For this draw, the series number is 5-4-8. The number 4 has a high chance of appearing in the tens digit in the two-digit prize category, for example, 45 – 48 – 85. For the three-digit first prize, the numbers 0 and 5, as well as the two top numbers, hold significant potential.

