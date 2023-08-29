Lottery frenzy: Seekers decode signs from pythons to prayers for winning numbers

Picture courtesy of Sanook.

Lottery enthusiasts are eagerly deciphering potential winning numbers from various events and rumours for the latest draw on Friday, September 1. Townsfolk have been seen praying and performing rituals by a Bodhi tree, hoping to get lucky numbers. An unexpected appearance of a python in a garage and the registration number of a car has also been interpreted as potential lottery numbers.

Many believe that the Bodhi tree has delivered the significant numbers 3,4,7, which was discovered on a candle used in the rituals. After lighting 1,000 incense sticks, the numbers 1,2,8,3 and 5 were revealed at the end of the sticks.

A python was spotted coiling inside a garage, leading locals to consider the car’s registration number, 8723, as a potential lottery number.

The Thai Prime Minister, Srettha Thavisin, made a visit to Phuket International Airport in a black Toyota Alphard with the registration number KNG 4477 Phuket, leading people to consider this as a potential lottery code.

A car belonging to 59 year old governor of Saraburi province, Phol Damtham, is another thing being considered for lottery numbers. The numbers are 11, 8188 and 6633.

The Thai PM Srettha also travelled to the Government House in a black Alphard with the registration number 8 KP 1127, Bangkok, to meet with General Prayut Chan-o-cha, the former prime minister and Minister of Defence. This number is also being considered for the lottery.

Srettha, born on February 15, 2506 (1962), and 61 years old, is Thailand’s 30th Prime Minister. He was voted into office on August 22, 2566 (2023), with 482 votes in favour, 165 against, and 81 abstentions. All of those numbers are being considered by lottery fanatics

Nun Woranut posted a picture of a car with the clear registration number 86A-138.39, which has excited fans and lottery enthusiasts alike.

Thaksin Shinawatra, born on July 26, 2492 (1949), and 74 years old, was the 23rd Thai PM. He returned to Thailand after 17 years on August 22, 2566 (2023), landing at 9am on a private jet, a Gulfstream G650ER. The registration numbers of his vehicles, 45301 and 00364, are also being considered for the lottery.

Chen Natthawut showed off his new red car with the clear registration number C-9356, which has attracted a lot of attention from fans and lottery enthusiasts alike.

During the Luang Pu Heng event, the number 965 was seen on a candle used in the ceremony, and many people believe it to be a lucky number for the upcoming lottery.

The lottery draw for September 1 is expected to be an exciting event with all these potential numbers adding to the anticipation.

