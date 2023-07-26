Lottery luck arrives early: National Lottery Office shifts August draw date to accommodate Buddhist observances

Picture courtesy of Koh Samui and Beyond.

The National Lottery Office has moved the August 1 lottery draw date to July 31 due to Buddhist religious observances of Asalha Bucha Day and Buddhist Lent Day falling on consecutive days. A recap of the winning numbers from the same day over the previous ten years reveals two instances where the same sequence of numbers has come up consecutively.

Fresh Online News analysed the winning lottery numbers from August 1 over the past decade, from 2013 to 2022. The findings detail a fascinating lottery statistic, a replication of a sequence from two back-to-back lottery results.

The lottery statistics and results of the Government Lottery issued on August 1 for the years between 2013 and 2022 are as follows:

On August 1, 2022, the first prize went to 436594 followed by three leading numbers 266, 893 and three last numbers were 282, 447 with the two last digits being 14.

On August 1, 2021, the number 910261 won the top prize, with the three leading numbers being 307, 103, the three last numbers 785, 004, and the last two digits were 69.

On August 1, 2020, 569391 was the first prize winner, the three leading numbers were 931, 575, the three last digits 809, 578 with the last two digits of 92.

The winner for August 1, 2019, was 387006 with lead numbers 983, 135, last three digits 795, 562, and the last two digits were 58.

On August 1, 2018, the first prize number was 386602; the first three numbers were 903, 832, the last three numbers were 549, 726, and the last two numbers were 78.

The winning number on August 1, 2017, was 756519; with the leading three numbers of 061, 386, the last three numbers of 989, 787 and the last two digits were 36.

On August 1, 2016, 272932 won the first prize, with leading digits 538, and 983, the last three numbers 871, and 472, and the last two digits were 57.

The winning number on August 1, 2015, was 518677, with the last three numbers 333, 598, 648, and 889 and the last two digits were 53.

On August 1, 2014, 766391 won the first prize, with the last three numbers 349, 576, 623, 637, and the last two digits were 82.

The winning number on August 1, 2013, was 356435; with the last three numbers 880, 451, 718, 329 and the last two digits were 82.

In a seemingly uncanny twist of fate, lottery enthusiasts have noted odd similarities between the winning sequences from the past ten years.